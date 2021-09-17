Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Further APO Concerts Impacted Due To Auckland Covid Response

Friday, 17 September 2021, 4:39 pm
Press Release: Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra

As a result of Auckland’s continued COVID response, the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra (APO) regrets to announce that the following concerts will not take place as per the advertised dates and times.

  • Metlifecare Unwrap the Music: Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture

Tuesday 28 September, Auckland Town Hall = CANCELLED

  • The New Zealand Herald Premier Series: Musical Landscapes

Thursday 7 October, Auckland Town Hall = POSTPONED/ new date TBC

  • Superheroes Live in Concert

Thursday 14 October, Aotea Centre = CANCELLED

APO Ticketing and Ticketmaster will be communicating with all ticket-holders directly and any rescheduled performance dates will be shared with these ticket holders as soon as possible.

During this lockdown period the APO will be sharing special Encore Livestream performances online, in place of the usual Live Thursday evening concerts.

For more info on these FREE online performances: apo.co.nz/livestream-info

The APO will continue to monitor Government guidelines regarding the COVID-19 situation and how this relates to future APO events and activities. If changes to events occur, APO will communicate with audiences, artists and stakeholders appropriately. Updates will also be posted on the APO website and the APO Facebook page.

