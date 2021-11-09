Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Working Together Tāmaki Makaurau Fund And Guide Support Organised Sport

Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 3:22 pm
Press Release: Aktive - Auckland Sport and Recreation

‘Working Together’ has taken on a new meaning for organised sport in Tāmaki Makaurau with $95,000 committed to change projects, as well as specific resources developed to encourage effective collaboration.

Managed by Aktive in collaboration with partners Auckland Council, 
CLM Community Sport, Harbour Sport, Sport Auckland and Sport Waitākere,
the Working TogetherTāmakiMakaurauFund was designed to support projects that will create transformational change as a result of organisations working together.

Aktive CE Jennah Wootten explains how the one-off fund was targeted to make a positive difference.

“Tāmaki Makaurau has faced additional COVID-19 lockdowns, which has significantly impacted the organised sport sector, specifically how it operates, and strives to retain members. With the input of our partners, this fund was established to support innovative and collaborative projects across Auckland.”

The fund covered costs such as project management, governance set up, facilitators and advisors with investment supporting the following five collaborative projects:

Organisation(s)AmountWorking Together Project 
PanmureSquash Club/Marist Rugby 
 		$20,000Unifying Organisations/ Community Hub 
Netball Northern/Hibiscus Coast Netball 
 		$20,000 Shared Services 
Waitemata Rugby Club/Waitakere Rugby 
 		$15,000Unifying Organisations/ Community Hub
Northern Region Football 
 		$20,000Unifying Organisations 
Northcote & Birkenhead Tigers/Birkenhead CityCricket & Sports Club 
 		$20,000 Co-location

Laura Menzies, Chief Executive Officer, Northern Region Football outlines the difference the fund made for its organisation.

“The funding allowed our organisation to bring in the legal, financial and change expertise required to successfully merge the operations of two football federations, while ensuring we were continuing to deliver football and futsal across Auckland and Northland,” says Ms Menzies.

A Working Together Guide has also been developed with, and for, organised sport to encourage effective collaboration.

Available in the online Aktive Resource Hub here, this comprehensive
guide centralises anumberof resources, including a model of collaboration, presentations, video interviews, case studies and supporting documents.

“The impact of COVID-19 has accelerated the need and appetite for sport organisations to work more closely together, in order to better serve their members, communities and staff. This is a huge win as we know that more collaborative organisations are more likely to be sustainable and resilient into the future,” says Ms Wootten.

“TheWorking TogetherGuideis a practicable resource developed to support sport and recreation organisations totake an innovative approach to meeting the challengestheyfacenow and prepare themselves for the future. We encourage anyone interested incollaboration to review this guide and then reach out toAktiveand our partners for help with taking the next step, specific to your organisation – we’re here to help.”

