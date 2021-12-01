20 Years On – Tees For A Cure Are Back

15 Designers. One Cause.

Breast Cancer Cure is excited to be bringing back their popular ‘Tees for a Cure’, releasing a range of 15 new designs from New Zealand’s top fashion designers on December 1st – just in time for Christmas.

In the early 2000’s, over $4million was raised as a result of the hugely-popular tee campaign – fashion lovers will remember Karen Walker’s iconic Chrysanthemum flower design, which is being re-released as part of the 2021 campaign. Breast Cancer Cure feels the time is right for this highly-engaging fundraiser – and want Kiwis to get involved by buying a limited edition tee.

“Our original Tees for a Cure campaign made such an impact in New Zealand, enabling an incredible amount of breast cancer research to take place – so now 20 years later, we’re calling on Kiwis support again, and they get to look great while making a difference!” says Sonja de Mari, Breast Cancer Cure CEO.

“We work with New Zealand’s best scientists and researchers with a goal of ensuring that the next generation can look forward to a future free from the fear of breast cancer. And this fundraising campaign will get us closer to the goal.”

3500 Kiwis are diagnosed with breast cancer each year – and it’s not discriminatory, it impacts all New Zealanders, male and female, in every age range and from every ethnic background. Buying a tee is an easy way to make a difference, and contribute towards Breast Cancer Cure’s ongoing research.

The limited edition tee prints will feature in a stunning campaign, shot by leading creatives photographer Frances Carter and Creative Stylist Kayla Jurlina from Loupe Creative – who have donated their time for the cause.

It’s so easy to make a difference! Tees are just $59, launching on Wednesday 1 December.

Head to Breastcancercure.org.nz/teesforacure to support this epic cause,

and with limited numbers, best to get in quick!

About the ‘Tees for a Cure’

There are 15 different limited edition prints, designed by NZ fashion designers

Tees are available in a fitted women’s and unisex styles, made from organic cotton by AS Colour

The tees have been produced in New Zealand with the help of Lyndon Sharma from Fabricated

Tees will be available in sizes XS - XXL

