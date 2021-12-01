Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

20 Years On – Tees For A Cure Are Back

Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 9:41 am
Press Release: Breast Cancer Cure

15 Designers. One Cause.

Breast Cancer Cure is excited to be bringing back their popular ‘Tees for a Cure’, releasing a range of 15 new designs from New Zealand’s top fashion designers on December 1st – just in time for Christmas.

In the early 2000’s, over $4million was raised as a result of the hugely-popular tee campaign – fashion lovers will remember Karen Walker’s iconic Chrysanthemum flower design, which is being re-released as part of the 2021 campaign. Breast Cancer Cure feels the time is right for this highly-engaging fundraiser – and want Kiwis to get involved by buying a limited edition tee.

“Our original Tees for a Cure campaign made such an impact in New Zealand, enabling an incredible amount of breast cancer research to take place – so now 20 years later, we’re calling on Kiwis support again, and they get to look great while making a difference!” says Sonja de Mari, Breast Cancer Cure CEO.

“We work with New Zealand’s best scientists and researchers with a goal of ensuring that the next generation can look forward to a future free from the fear of breast cancer. And this fundraising campaign will get us closer to the goal.”

3500 Kiwis are diagnosed with breast cancer each year – and it’s not discriminatory, it impacts all New Zealanders, male and female, in every age range and from every ethnic background. Buying a tee is an easy way to make a difference, and contribute towards Breast Cancer Cure’s ongoing research.

The limited edition tee prints will feature in a stunning campaign, shot by leading creatives photographer Frances Carter and Creative Stylist Kayla Jurlina from Loupe Creative – who have donated their time for the cause.

It’s so easy to make a difference! Tees are just $59, launching on Wednesday 1 December.

Head to Breastcancercure.org.nz/teesforacure to support this epic cause,

and with limited numbers, best to get in quick!

 

About the ‘Tees for a Cure’

  • There are 15 different limited edition prints, designed by NZ fashion designers
  • Tees are available in a fitted women’s and unisex styles, made from organic cotton by AS Colour
  • The tees have been produced in New Zealand with the help of Lyndon Sharma from Fabricated
  • Tees will be available in sizes XS - XXL

