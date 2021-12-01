Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

PUMA Reveals Official Kit As Sponsor Of The Vodafone Warriors

Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 10:13 am
Press Release: Puma

The official Vodafone Warriors 2022 Home Jersey and supporters’ collection has been unveiled by apparel sponsor, PUMA New Zealand, providing athletes and fans with gear they will be proud to wear on and off the field.

The Vodafone Warriors Home Jersey and Kit demonstrates PUMA’s innovative and fast designs, with its combination of peak performance technology and super lightweight fabrics.

The 2022 Home Jersey has been specifically designed to replicate the key features of the players’ jersey. The sleek silhouette is designed in the Warriors’ traditional blue, red, white, and green, with the NRL and Warriors logos embroidered on the front and the iconic PUMA cat logo on each shoulder. The Double Chevron has made a strong return to both the home and away look, as a nod to the history of the club.

Leading sports brand PUMA is committed to supporting local sports teams, and through its partnership with the Vodafone Warriors, looks forward to showcasing its official kit and supporting the team for the 2022 NRL season.

Pancho Gutstein, General Manager of PUMA Oceania says: ‘’We understand how proud the Warriors’ fans are of their club and we wanted to create a Home Jersey that would meet their expectations. It was important to us that the range drew from their history, while setting them up for the future.’’

With a long-standing history as official apparel partner from 2000 – 2008, PUMA is excited to return to the club and provide the team and fans with a selection of world-class apparel.

In addition to the home jersey, the sports brand has launched a newly designed on-field and supporter collection that includes the Home and Away Jerseys, and a training and off field range with more product to be unveiled ahead of the 2022 NRL season.

The return of PUMA to the Vodafone Warriors jersey is one both brands are proud of, with Vodafone Warriors CEO, Cameron George sharing that he looks forward to the new home jersey hitting the field in 2022.

“It’s been over a decade since PUMA was the official apparel sponsor for the Vodafone Warriors and we are thrilled to be joining forces once again. The tech and look of the kit is phenomenal and we eagerly await for the 2022 season to kick off to see the gear out on the field,’’ says Cameron George.

The Vodafone Warriors’ season 2022 collection will be available to purchase on nz.puma.com alongside the club’s Superstore and authorised retailers from December 6, 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Puma on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 