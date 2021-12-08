Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Te Araroa Turns Ten

Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 2:14 pm
Press Release: Te Araroa Trust

New Zealand’s walk of a lifetime turns 10 this week. And for its birthday it wants to lead more people into the wild.

Since COVID-19, the number of New Zealanders walking the trail has increased significantly. Thousands of international tourists are no longer taking months to walk the length of the 3000km Cape Reinga to Bluff trail. But tens of thousands of New Zealanders are taking a few hours, a day or a week to walk a local segment of the trail instead.

The Walking Access Commission’s chief executive Ric Cullinane says Te Araroa has grown into a NZ icon. Ten years’ old and Te Araroa is one of the world’s mostly highly regarded long walks.

"We want all New Zealanders to be able to walk the trail - not in one go, but over their lifetime, in segments. Starting as children we can explore the corners of our country, taking our time while walking to meet each, other, to learn our history and ecology and to marvel at our special places."

Te Araroa contributes to local communities along the trail, to our connection to the environment, to economic development and particularly to our mental and physical health. These benefits come directly from walking in nature, making connections with nature and with each other.

As it enters its second decade Te Araroa wants to be a safer, more fun trail for New Zealanders.

"Currently about 15 percent of Te Araroa involves walking on the road", says Cullinane. "We’re working with councils, mana whenua, private landowners and local communities to move more of the trail off road and into nature."

Two great examples of this are the newly opened Invercargill to Bluff pathway and the Mercer to Hampton Downs trail upgrade.

"We also want to spend Te Araroa’s teenage years improving the maintenance and facilities along the trail, so walkers have a better experience," says Cullinane.

 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Te Araroa Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 