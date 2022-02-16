Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Lorde Announced As Guest Editor For New Edition Of Viva’s Quarterly Magazine

Wednesday, 16 February 2022, 7:08 am
Press Release: 818 Entertainment

International award-winning fashion and lifestyle magazine Viva have announced Grammy Award-winning singer Lorde (Ella Yelich-O’Connor) as special guest editor and cover star of its upcoming glossy edition, on sale in retail outlets Aotearoa-wide on the 28th February.
 
As Viva’s inaugural guest editor, Ella has worked closely with the Viva team to bring the pages to life. The issue explores the theme of ‘designing a better future’, from indigenous fashion and innovative design, to the importance of te reo and protecting our environment – subjects close to Ella’s heart. Ella is photographed for the cover shoot wearing a host of sustainably-minded local designers, accompanied by an in-depth interview by published author Megan Dunn (Things I Learned at Art School). 
 
Lorde (Ella Yelich-O’Connor)says, “I feel privileged to have been invited to work with the talented team at Viva. We loved putting this issue together, and I learnt a lot. I can’t wait to share it with everyone”.
 
Viva editor Amanda Linnell says, “We’re over the moon to collaborate with Ella on this very special issue. Ella was extremely hands-on, brainstorming story ideas, interviewing creatives, and being part of the layout process and so much more. Her generosity of time and spirit towards this issue means it’s particularly special. I know our readers will love it.  The issue is brimming with great reads, we can’t wait for New Zealanders to pick up a copy and enjoy it.” 
 
Viva Magazine Volume Seven also features writing from BBC documentary maker and environmental journalist Sharron Ward, who highlights unique places worth preserving in Aotearoa, from Putiki to Pukeiāhua. 
 
Award-winning writer and published author Shilo Kino (Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Maniapoto) explores the rising popularity of full immersion te reo Māori study. 
 
Readers can step inside the unique home of artist Martin Basher and his director wife Martha Jeffries, located in Ian Athfield’s iconic hillside complex in Khandallah. Plus, sought-after interior designer Katie Lockhart shares the inspiration behind some of her most exciting projects.
 
Viva food writer Leisha Jones investigates the future of hospitality in New Zealand, and wine writer Jo Burzynska rounds-up innovative wineries in the sustainability scene, recommending the best drops from around the country.  
 
Following its launch in August 2020, Viva’s quarterly magazine has gone from strength to strength, winning First Place in the Best Use of Print Award at the INMA Global Media Awards in 2021, and being inducted into Kātoitoi - the Aotearoa Design Archive.
 
Also available as an annual subscription, Viva Magazine Volume Seven will be on sale on magazine shelves right across New Zealand from 28th February.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from 818 Entertainment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 