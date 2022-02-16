Lorde Announced As Guest Editor For New Edition Of Viva’s Quarterly Magazine

International award-winning fashion and lifestyle magazine Viva have announced Grammy Award-winning singer Lorde (Ella Yelich-O’Connor) as special guest editor and cover star of its upcoming glossy edition, on sale in retail outlets Aotearoa-wide on the 28th February.



As Viva’s inaugural guest editor, Ella has worked closely with the Viva team to bring the pages to life. The issue explores the theme of ‘designing a better future’, from indigenous fashion and innovative design, to the importance of te reo and protecting our environment – subjects close to Ella’s heart. Ella is photographed for the cover shoot wearing a host of sustainably-minded local designers, accompanied by an in-depth interview by published author Megan Dunn (Things I Learned at Art School).



Lorde (Ella Yelich-O’Connor)says, “I feel privileged to have been invited to work with the talented team at Viva. We loved putting this issue together, and I learnt a lot. I can’t wait to share it with everyone”.



Viva editor Amanda Linnell says, “We’re over the moon to collaborate with Ella on this very special issue. Ella was extremely hands-on, brainstorming story ideas, interviewing creatives, and being part of the layout process and so much more. Her generosity of time and spirit towards this issue means it’s particularly special. I know our readers will love it. The issue is brimming with great reads, we can’t wait for New Zealanders to pick up a copy and enjoy it.”



Viva Magazine Volume Seven also features writing from BBC documentary maker and environmental journalist Sharron Ward, who highlights unique places worth preserving in Aotearoa, from Putiki to Pukeiāhua.



Award-winning writer and published author Shilo Kino (Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Maniapoto) explores the rising popularity of full immersion te reo Māori study.



Readers can step inside the unique home of artist Martin Basher and his director wife Martha Jeffries, located in Ian Athfield’s iconic hillside complex in Khandallah. Plus, sought-after interior designer Katie Lockhart shares the inspiration behind some of her most exciting projects.



Viva food writer Leisha Jones investigates the future of hospitality in New Zealand, and wine writer Jo Burzynska rounds-up innovative wineries in the sustainability scene, recommending the best drops from around the country.



Following its launch in August 2020, Viva’s quarterly magazine has gone from strength to strength, winning First Place in the Best Use of Print Award at the INMA Global Media Awards in 2021, and being inducted into Kātoitoi - the Aotearoa Design Archive.



Also available as an annual subscription, Viva Magazine Volume Seven will be on sale on magazine shelves right across New Zealand from 28th February.

© Scoop Media

