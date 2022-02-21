Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Jaz Paterson - The ACHE Tour 2022

Monday, 21 February 2022, 7:26 pm
Press Release: Blackout Music Management

Rising alt-indie-pop artist Jaz Paterson is thrilled to finally announce that she is hitting the road to reconnect with her fans, and showcase the tracks off her debut EP ACHE.

“Blending shimmering synths, modern percussion and warm live instrumentation, the soundscape across ‘Ache’ is bold and dazzling…an exemplary debut release from Jaz Paterson.” – SNIFFERS

“I’m so excited to bring my first tour to Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Geraldine and Dunedin. I loved being able to share this show at my EP release and Rolling Meadows Festival, and want to get back out there. I can’t wait to perform again.”

With the country still in the red light setting, Jaz has decided to go ahead with the THE ACHE TOUR 2022, and is more than happy to adhere to the limitations, saying “We have adjusted the ticket availability to comply with restrictions, so that the shows can go ahead safely. We’ve also tailored the set to still be energetic and full of movement, while also creating some more intimate acoustic moments to fit the venues in reduced capacity modes.”

The Ōtautahi-based talent is making waves and gathering momentum with every release of her unapologetically emotive songs. Acclaimed for her raw and honest confessional style of music, ACHE delivered three compelling tracks: intimate first single ‘LONELY’, followed up by escapist ballad ‘LA’, and tender splitting-up song ‘ACHE’.

“The ACHE show will include songs from the EP, which share the highs and lows of my early 20’s, and I’ll be sharing the stories behind the songs, as well as performing some new music. I’m also stoked to be working with some fantastic local musicians at each venue, to open the shows. See you there X”.

Already blazing her own path within the New Zealand music industry, keep your finger on the pulse and watch as Jaz’s career continues to heat up. The future looks bright for this young, gifted talent. 

JAZ PATERSON – THE ACHE TOUR 2022

Thursday 31 March Valhalla, Wellington

Friday 1 April Ponsonby Social Club, Auckland

Thursday 7 April Darkroom, Christchurch

Friday 8 April Lodge Theatre, Geraldine

Saturday 9 April Bark!, Dunedin

TICKETS AVAILABLE FROM EVENTBRITE.CO.NZ

