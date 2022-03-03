Recharting Our Course For The Next Four Years: Creative NewZealand Seeking Feedback On Proposed Focus Areas

Creative New Zealand is seeking feedback on three proposed strategic focus areas for the next four years, through a discussion document it released today. The organisation is keen to hear from the arts sector by 31 March.

These focus areas reflect the strategic, operating and financial environment Creative New Zealand is in now and sit within the context of the 10-year strategic direction (Creating value for NewZealanders) the organisation set in its Statement of Intent 2019–2029. The organisation believes that sharpening its focus in these areas will contribute to lifting the sector out of the very challenging situation it continues to live through due to COVID-19.

Since Creative New Zealand established its strategic direction in mid-2019, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives immensely – as people, whānau, communities and a society – both within Aotearoa and globally.

While all areas of society have felt COVID’s impact, the arts have been disproportionately affected, time and again, because so much of the value the arts provide relies on people coming together to develop, present and experience work.

Creative New Zealand Chief Executive Stephen Wainwright says, “While we largely believe our strategic direction remains relevant, our context now means there are areas we’ll need to give more focused attention to over the next four years. We’ve set these out in this discussion document and look forward to hearing your thoughts on the priorities we’ve identified.”

The impact of COVID-19 has highlighted issues of sector resilience, sustainability and the lack of viable arts sector careers.

During this time, we have also seen NewZealanders and people around the world turn to the arts as a source of solace. This has helped increase awareness of the vital contribution arts and culture make to the wellbeing of all NewZealanders, but there is more to do.

Creative New Zealand also needs to focus on how it achieves equitable outcomes for all New Zealanders through its support. This discussion needs to recognise the different places we start from and historic patterns of investment, as well as a consideration of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the organisation’s aspirations for how it will work in this context.

To reflect this context, the proposed focus areas are:

Resilience, including sector sustainability and sustainable careers

Access, inclusion and equity , relating both to the services Creative NewZealand offers and the sector more broadly

, relating both to the services Creative NewZealand offers and the sector more broadly Wellbeing, embedding a recognition of the role of the arts and ngā toi in supporting the wellbeing of all NewZealanders.

Creative New Zealand is also proposing a greater focus on partnerships, recognising that reciprocal relationships can increase the positive impact of our collective work for the arts.

The Statement of Intent will also reflect the thinking that underpins Te Kaupapa o Toi Aotearoa (the Creative NewZealand way). “This programme seeks to articulate how we work in the context of our vision, purpose, values, Te Waka Toi Pātaka (our Mātauranga Māori Framework) towards achieving the goals we established in our strategic direction. Te Kaupapa o Toi Aotearoa aims to ensure we have the organisational culture, competencies and practices that will enable us to meet our aspirations under Te Tiriti o Waitangi and ensure we deliver public value for all NewZealanders.”

How you can have your say

Creative New Zealand invites feedback on this discussion document by 31 March 2022.

You can provide your feedback by completing this survey or emailing Creative New Zealand directly: strategy@creativenz.govt.nz

Feedback from this engagement will inform the development of the organisation’s Statement of Intent for 2022 to 2026 and, from there, the development of its annual plans (Statements of Performance Expectations) for the next four years.

© Scoop Media

