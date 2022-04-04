Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Local Couriers and Hawkes Bay Magpies to Support Aramex Kiwi Walk & Run Series

Monday, 4 April 2022, 4:36 pm
Press Release: Aramex Walk and Run

Aramex New Zealand are set to return as naming partners of the Kiwi Walk & Run Wilderness Series – a trail walk and run event full of Kiwi goodness with 8 different locations throughout New Zealand. Aramex is encouraging Kiwis to join them to explore their own backyard alongside their friends, family, and wider community.

With plans in place to ensure the event can run under the Covid-19 red light settings, the 2022 Aramex Kiwi Walk & Run Series will enable Kiwis to safely participate in all elements of the event without taking away any of the fun and epic experience.

Ready to cheer and fuel the participants with a mix of classic Kiwi treats including Jaffas, Pineapple Lumps and Jet Planes, Aramex Regional Franchisees, and other staff from across the courier network will be manning the pit stops throughout the different course locations.

Queenstown – 26th March – Millbrook Resort Sawpit Gully Trail

Hawke’s Bay - 9th April – Hawkes’ Bay TSB Vineyard Trail

Bay of Islands – 23rd April – Generation Homes Coastal Loop Track

Taupo – 30th April – Generation Homes Huka Falls Trail

Auckland - 9th May - Generation Homes Ambury Farm Track

Hamilton – 14th May – Generation Homes Trail

Tauranga – 21st May – Generation Homes McLaren Falls Trail

Rotorua – 1st Oct – Generation Homes Trek the Forest

Championing Aramex's community spirit will be the Magpies and Hawke's Bay Rugby personnel, a local provincial union sponsored by Aramex, attending the event in Hawke’s Bay on 9th April to cheer on their dedicated supporters.

Zane Townshend, Aramex Hawke’s Bay General Manager, is thrilled the Magpies are joining him to support their local community.

“We’re all huge Magpie fans so it’s great to see Aramex partner with another successful local brand that also delivers out on the field,” says Zane.

Aramex NZ CEO Mark Little says Aramex has backed the event since its inception in 2021 due to its Kiwi roots and community-focused approach.

“The Aramex Kiwi Walk & Run Series provides us the chance to get involved in our communities outside of our regular courier capacity, all the while exploring all that our beautiful country has to offer,” said Mark.

“It’s something our teams from across the network now look forward to each year, whether they are participating with their friends and families or helping out with general course duties along the way.”

To find out more and get involved, visit kiwiwalkrun.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

