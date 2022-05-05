Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Lemons Teams Have Three Days To Complete First 24 Hour Race Of The Year This ‘Weekend’

Thursday, 5 May 2022, 6:34 pm
Press Release: NaZCAR

Successfully completing a full 24-hour endurance race has got to feature fairly highly on the ‘bucket lists’ of most amateur racing drivers in this country.

Certainly, the annual continuous 24-Hour race put on later in the year by novelty race event organiser Dr Jacob Simonsen has quickly become the largest competitive ‘participatory’ motorsport event in New Zealand, with over 100 teams and 500+ drivers already entered in this year’s September 17-18 event.

In saying that it takes a special tvpe of mindset just to complete a continuous 24-Hour race; one of the reasons Dr Simonsen has created a number of split-24-Hour race distance events like the 3-day/24 Hour May Mayhem one at Hampton Downs which starts tomorrow (Friday May 06) and finishes on Sunday (May 08).

“The idea,’says Dr Simonsen, “ is to create an ‘endurance state-of-mind’ so that everyone is thinking about the long game.”

Having been forced to cancel, postpone, or run previous events under strict COVID-19 protocols Dr Simonsen said that it was ‘refreshing’ not to have to climb through the hoops again this time.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve actually been able to run a Lemons event without restrictions, so we’re amped about this coming weekend. With over 250 drivers in 50+ teams signed up to date, we’re on track for a blinder!”

“Our philosophy is to ‘get on with having fun’ – our goal is to deliver our customers as much seat time, value, and all-round hilarity as possible – not always easy in this current climate.”

“NaZCAR’s resident Chief Judge (Nik Brown) has missed a few events - but now he’s back with a vengeance, and eager to make up for lost time – expect loads of crazy penalties…”

“Hampton Downs have been amazing – Lemons isn’t a ‘typical’ motorsport event, but they have really embraced our grass-roots style – together we’re able to deliver a safe, fun, and accessible format.”

The next NaZCAR Lemons event will be the popular continuous 24-hour Enduro (overnight), set for September 17th – 18th 2022 on the International Circuit at Hampton Downs”

More information on the 3-day May Mayhem 24 hr NaZCAR/Lemons race weekend can be found on the 24 hours of NaZCAR page on Facebook at facebook.com/Nazcar24

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NaZCAR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 