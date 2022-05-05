Lemons Teams Have Three Days To Complete First 24 Hour Race Of The Year This ‘Weekend’

Successfully completing a full 24-hour endurance race has got to feature fairly highly on the ‘bucket lists’ of most amateur racing drivers in this country.

Certainly, the annual continuous 24-Hour race put on later in the year by novelty race event organiser Dr Jacob Simonsen has quickly become the largest competitive ‘participatory’ motorsport event in New Zealand, with over 100 teams and 500+ drivers already entered in this year’s September 17-18 event.

In saying that it takes a special tvpe of mindset just to complete a continuous 24-Hour race; one of the reasons Dr Simonsen has created a number of split-24-Hour race distance events like the 3-day/24 Hour May Mayhem one at Hampton Downs which starts tomorrow (Friday May 06) and finishes on Sunday (May 08).

“The idea,’says Dr Simonsen, “ is to create an ‘endurance state-of-mind’ so that everyone is thinking about the long game.”

Having been forced to cancel, postpone, or run previous events under strict COVID-19 protocols Dr Simonsen said that it was ‘refreshing’ not to have to climb through the hoops again this time.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve actually been able to run a Lemons event without restrictions, so we’re amped about this coming weekend. With over 250 drivers in 50+ teams signed up to date, we’re on track for a blinder!”

“Our philosophy is to ‘get on with having fun’ – our goal is to deliver our customers as much seat time, value, and all-round hilarity as possible – not always easy in this current climate.”

“NaZCAR’s resident Chief Judge (Nik Brown) has missed a few events - but now he’s back with a vengeance, and eager to make up for lost time – expect loads of crazy penalties…”

“Hampton Downs have been amazing – Lemons isn’t a ‘typical’ motorsport event, but they have really embraced our grass-roots style – together we’re able to deliver a safe, fun, and accessible format.”

The next NaZCAR Lemons event will be the popular continuous 24-hour Enduro (overnight), set for September 17th – 18th 2022 on the International Circuit at Hampton Downs”

More information on the 3-day May Mayhem 24 hr NaZCAR/Lemons race weekend can be found on the 24 hours of NaZCAR page on Facebook at facebook.com/Nazcar24

