May As Welly

Dirty Little Secret Cocktail.

Brunch, party and solve dirty little secrets this May as Wellington gets set to eat, drink and play all month.

Eat Drink Play Festival is back for 2022, celebrating the vibrancy that is our fine capital city and showcasing the best hospitality, entertainment and music on offer. There’s plenty of buzz around the hive, so here are some of the best events to dive into.

It’s all food, cocktails and… murder at rooftop hangout Dirty Little Secret. Put your detective hat on and head down for their immersive murder-mystery experience with a 3-course meal, cocktail and bubbles to enjoy whilst cracking the case. Get the gang together for a bit of whodunnit fun for one night only on Saturday, 21 May from 5:30pm. Tickets $99pp.

Limber up and throw on some shape-cutting appropriate shoes because the New Orleans Street Party is coming to Jack Hackett’s! 11 hours of non-stop live music from a bevy of Wellington’s top performing artists, plus a special New Orleans street food menu will have you transported to downtown Louisiana. Entry is FREE, so it’s a no-brainer joining in on the festivities from 1pm on Saturday, 28 May.

For the classy devil, St Johns Bar & Eatery is hosting a Brunch & Bubbles experience where you’ll enjoy a smorgasbord of delicious staples, including the classic Eggs Benny or French Onion Tartlet. Wash it down with buddies over a bottle of bubbles and a glass of their famous house-made sangria, with spots available for an 11am start on 21st & 28th May at $59pp.

