Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

May As Welly

Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 7:47 pm
Press Release: Undertow Media

Dirty Little Secret Cocktail.

Brunch, party and solve dirty little secrets this May as Wellington gets set to eat, drink and play all month.

Eat Drink Play Festival is back for 2022, celebrating the vibrancy that is our fine capital city and showcasing the best hospitality, entertainment and music on offer. There’s plenty of buzz around the hive, so here are some of the best events to dive into.

It’s all food, cocktails and… murder at rooftop hangout Dirty Little Secret. Put your detective hat on and head down for their immersive murder-mystery experience with a 3-course meal, cocktail and bubbles to enjoy whilst cracking the case. Get the gang together for a bit of whodunnit fun for one night only on Saturday, 21 May from 5:30pm. Tickets $99pp.

Limber up and throw on some shape-cutting appropriate shoes because the New Orleans Street Party is coming to Jack Hackett’s! 11 hours of non-stop live music from a bevy of Wellington’s top performing artists, plus a special New Orleans street food menu will have you transported to downtown Louisiana. Entry is FREE, so it’s a no-brainer joining in on the festivities from 1pm on Saturday, 28 May.

For the classy devil, St Johns Bar & Eatery is hosting a Brunch & Bubbles experience where you’ll enjoy a smorgasbord of delicious staples, including the classic Eggs Benny or French Onion Tartlet. Wash it down with buddies over a bottle of bubbles and a glass of their famous house-made sangria, with spots available for an 11am start on 21st & 28th May at $59pp.

Follow @dirtylittlesecretrooftop on Instagram and make a booking via their website here: https://dirtylittlesecret.co.nz/murder-mystery/

Follow @jackhackettsirishpub on Instagram and make a booking via their website here: https://jackhacketts.co.nz/live-music-street-party/

Follow @stjohnsbarwgtn on Instagram and make a booking via their website here: https://stjohnsbar.co.nz/events/brunch-bubbles/

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Undertow Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 