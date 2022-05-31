Visa Wellington On A Plate Embraces A State Of Flux For 2022 Programme

From dishes inspired by historical chicken heists to events delving into histories, celebrations of culture and quirky throw-backs to the 70s, 80s and 90s - the 2022 Visa Wellington On a Plate offers a bumper festival calendar this August.

Foodies from around the country can head to more than 120 events and pop-ups, visit 200 venues participating in Garage Project presents Burger Wellington, sip up to 80 different tipples as part of Cocktail Wellington presented by Tommy’s, and taste more than 70 different takes of ‘Wellington On a Plate’ with exclusive Dine Wellington festival menus.

Festival Director and Chief Executive, Sarah Meikle, says the festival theme for the year is ‘A State Of Flux’, taking into account the fluidity of the past two years, recognising that nothing is constant.

“It’s been inspiring to see participants embracing the theme, from shape-shifting cocktails to culinary explorations across space and time.”

This year also marks a transition for the festival. From 2023 events, pop-ups, Dine Wellington and Cocktail Wellington move to May, while Burger Wellington and Beervana will continue to take place in August.

The 2022 festival launches with The Sea Breeze Inn, a new pop-up concept showcasing New Zealand’s own kaimoana, presenting sustainable seafood in a casual setting that embraces fun retro elements with a modern take. The pop-up is in partnership with Visa and Seafood NZ, with long-time collaborator and festival supporter, NZ-born celebrity Chef Morgan McGlone. Diners can expect to tuck into fresh takes on classic fish ‘n chip style fare from Friday 29 to Sunday 31 July.

“One of the roles of the festival is to draw people’s attention not only to Wellington’s incredible food and culinary talent, but also to celebrate what’s deliciously unique to New Zealand, and what’s more Kiwi than a classic fish and chip shop?” she adds.

Continuing on the success from 2021 is “The Crossover” weekend where Garage Project presents Burger Wellington alongside Dine Wellington and Cocktail Wellington presented by Tommy’s 12-14 August.

There’s big news for Beervana, with the team revealing a fresh new look that brings to life the festivals’ values. Beervana Manager Ryan McArthur says the new brand better represents what the festival looks and feels like.

“It's bright, it's weird, it's fun and inventive, just like the brewing industry it showcases. It was important to us that the branding moves away from the usual cliched beer festival motifs, because Beervana is unlike any other beer festival.”

“Beervana is the ultimate celebration of New Zealand’s brewing industry, it’s where we can indulge in the curious, and inspire the innovators in a fantastic setting that welcomes all,” he adds.

Festival Event tickets go on Visa pre-sale for Visa cardholders (debit and credit) from midday June 13 to midnight Jun 15, 2022. General release tickets for both Visa Wellington On A Plate and Beervana go on sale from midday Jun 20, 2022.

The 2022 Visa Wellington On a Plate festival at a glance:

200+ venues taking part in Garage Project presents Burger Wellington

120+ festival events and pop-ups

70+ Dine Wellington dishes that tell the story of “Wellington On a Plate”

80+ bars participating in Cocktail Wellington presented by Tommy’s Real Estate

Key festival dates for 2022:

Opening Event: The Sea Breeze Inn 29 - 31 July

Visa Wellington On a Plate 1 - 31 August

Dine Wellington 1 - 14 August

Beervana 19 - 20 August

Burger Wellington 12 - 31 August

Cocktail Wellington - 1 - 31 August

Visa Wellington On a Plate - Awards 12 September

For the full programme guide and information about the festival visit www.wellingtononaplate.com



*Note the programme guide will be live on site from 10am 31 May, 2022.

