Tahi Festival & Toitoi Present Whānau

"Whānau is a rich and profound experience." - John Smythe, Theatreview

Following a sell-out season at the 2021 TAHI Festival, TAHI and Toitoi present Whānau.

Directed by Sally Richards and Kerryn Palmer, Whānau is an energised, hour-long show where four actors take on a selection of Aotearoa’s most iconic solo characters, carried by song and movement transition.

Whānau takes us on a journey from absent dads to matriarchal nanas, family feuds to miracle babies. Whānau lifts the lid on the complexity of family relationships from disastrous to delicious.

"I could have happily watched this group of talented actors telling their uniquely Kiwi stories with genuine pathos and humour well into the night."

- Tanya Piejus, Eyes on Wellington

Two shows

Friday, July 1, 7.30pm

Saturday, July 2, 7.30pm

© Scoop Media

