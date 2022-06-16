TVNZ And TikTok Partner For Spectacular Matariki Music Event

In celebration of Matariki and our unique cultural heritage in Aotearoa, the country’s biggest and brightest musical stars will take to the stage on Friday 24 June for an epic new music event, TVNZ and TikTok Present: Purapura Whetū - Stars of Matariki.

A spectacular night of waiata awaits in this special live event, available to stream on both TVNZ+ and TVNZ’s TikTok. With unique performances from Six60, Hollie Smith, Drax Project, Maisey Rika, Kings, Theia/Te Kaahu, Rob Ruha & Ka Hao and RIIKI Reid – the super charged evening will celebrate the power of music and bring the ihirangaranga (musical vibration) to all listeners and viewers, with songs in both English and Te Reo Māori.

These artists, and many other emerging and established talent from Aotearoa, have been using TikTok to showcase their musical talents and their connection to te ao Māori. Now, they are bringing those elements together for this special Matariki event.

Hosted by funny man and Te Reo Māori advocate Sonny Ngatai, alongside TV Personality of the Year 2022, Nicola ‘Nix’ Adams and award-winning singer-songwriter Kings, the two-hour event marks a ground-breaking collaboration between TVNZ, TikTok, APRA, Te Māngai Pāho and Te Taura Whiri I Te Reo Māori.

Coming to viewers from an array of stunning locations across Aotearoa, combined with live performances and kōrero with artists, Purapura Whetū - Stars of Matariki can be live streamed online at TVNZ+ and TVNZ’s TikTok (@tvnz.official) from 9pm, Friday 24 June.

With the original concept from TikTok created in collaboration with Dame Hinewehi Mohi, she’s thrilled to see the idea come to life in a way that celebrates Matariki, and all those who call Aotearoa New Zealand home.

"Over centuries and around the world, Matariki, known by many different names and traditions, has long been considered a significant time in the lunar calendar. This year, Aotearoa is leading the way with the first ever public holiday to mark an ancient event of indigenous people. Purapura Whetū is a star-studded musical show, featuring some of our most acclaimed bilingual artists, celebrating our unique cultural heritage and nationhood. It's going to be an extravaganza!"

TeReoTātaki(TVNZ) is also proud to announce its full Matariki programming line-up, from documentary and entertainment, to tamariki and news and current affairs, the slate of new hōtaka (programmes) will encourage Kiwis to come together, to reflect, remember, celebrate and look ahead to the future.

Join hosts Stacey Morrison and Mātai Smith for live coverage of the country’s Matariki celebrations, beginning at dawn with a national Hautapu ceremony. Informative and entertaining, Celebrate Matariki – Mānawatia a Matariki is a live event that will screen across TVNZ 1, TVNZ+, Whakaata Māori, Prime, Three and Radio New Zealand. (Friday 24 June, 6am – 10am).

Off the back of the incredible success of his memoir and two new albums, Stan Walker: Impossible Live weaves kōrero and waiata in an intimate setting as Stan shares his journey in honour and celebration of Matariki. (Friday 24 June, 7.30pm, TVNZ 2).

Give Us a Clue will delight viewers with a special Matariki inspired episode. With Paula Bennett at the helm, Stacey Morrison, Miriama McDowell and Jennifer Ward-Lealand face off against Vinnie Bennett, Pax Assadi and Tāmati Rimene-Sproat as Hilary Barry and Tom Sainsbury lead their kapa to charades victory. (Friday 24 June, 7pm, TVNZ 1).

Two icons of Aotearoa are about to embark on a new adventure in Kiwi & Cat - Mānawatia a Matariki. Goodnight Kiwi and his friend Cat want to celebrate Matariki by throwing a hākari (feast) for their friends. Along the way they’ll meet a host of iconic Kiwi characters who will help them out in this sweet, fun and instantly nostalgic animated series for tamariki. (Monday 20 June, 8am, TVNZ+).

Viewers are also encouraged to enjoy a raft of new shows that explore teaoMāori, providing a window into Māori culture and content unique to Aotearoa.

TāmatiRimene-Sproat helps demystify teaoMāori in Hongi to Hāngī and Everything in Between. This warm-hearted, thought-provoking two-part series provides a greater understanding of Māori cultural practices and beliefs through goodhumour, big characters and lived experience and answers the questions you’ve always wanted to know aboutteaoMāori but were too shy to ask. (Tuesday 14 and 21 June, 7.30pm, TVNZ 1).

Stan Walker is back on TVNZ 2 with season two of The Walkers, as he navigates his way through life as a brother, son, musician, friend, husband and soon-to-be dad! With his loved ones split across both sides of the Tasman, this is an unfiltered look at the lives of Stan and his whānau. (Thursday 23 June, 9.30pm, TVNZ 2).

Te Tai Rāwhiti or The East Coast is one of the smallest most isolated regions in Aotearoa. Life can be tough there and the odds are stacked against the community, and to top it all off their beloved rugby team ‘East Coast Ngati Porou’ haven’t won a single game in eight years. East Coast Rising is a four-part series about resilience, humour, but mostly hope, as new coach ex-All Black Hosea Gear attempts to turn the team’s fortune around. (Thursday 23 June, 9pm, TVNZ 2).

TVNZ’s compelling line-up of hōtaka is only made possible by the continued support from our funding partners, Te Māngai Pāho and NZ On Air.

Mānawatia a Matariki, Celebrate Matariki

Funding Partners:

TVNZ and TikTok Present: Purapura Whetū - Stars of Matariki – Made with the support of APRA, Te Māngai Pāho and Te Taura Whiri I Te Reo Māori.

Celebrate Matariki – Mānawatia a Matariki - Made with the support of Te Māngai Pāho and NZ On Air

Stan Walker: Impossible Live - Made with the support of NZ On Air and Te Māngai Pāho

Kiwi & Cat Mānawatia a Matariki - Made with the support of NZ On Air

Hongi to Hāngī and Everything in Between - Made with the support of NZ On Air and Te Māngai Pāho

