Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Māori Film About P Wins Major Award In Puerto Rico

Monday, 29 August 2022, 5:46 pm
Press Release: Aroha Awarau

(L to R) Aroha Awarau Jennifer Ward Lealand Peata Melbourne.

A short film partially in te reo Māori and directed by Jennifer Te Atamira Ward-Lealand about the P problem in Aotearoa, has won Best International Short Film at the Puerto Rico Film Festival.

Disrupt explores the devastation that methamphetamine has on a whānau and follows an elderly Māori woman's desperation to help her grandson overcome his addiction.

The film screened in the city of Mayagüez in Puerto Rico this week and won the top award at the country’s annual film festival. The judges said they awarded Disrupt “for being a complete work, where the sound, music, cinematography, and script come together to create a simple but complex story."

Ward-Lealand says: “I’m extremely proud that our little film has had such a big impact. That it resonates for people around the world, and in this case, Puerto Rico, affirms the very reason we wanted to make it. Addiction has no boundaries - but neither does love.”

Writer and associate producer, Aroha Awarau (Ngāti Maru/Ngāti Porou/Niue/Samoa), says the film played to a Spanish-speaking audience and was in English and Māori without any translations or subtitles. He says the award is a testament to the fact that the audience understood the film's impact and important message just by the visual storytelling and acting.

"As a team, we're so grateful our film is finding its audience. It’s not only resonating with audiences locally but also internationally. It really is beyond our expectations."

Producer, Peata Melbourne (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu), who made the film under her company Te Koru Media, says her team supported and developed young Māori filmmakers by establishing a mentoring system during production.

“This is a result of a team unit believing and trusting in one another. I’m grateful to work alongside film industry professionals who guided our team and our newbies coming through.”

Disrupt was funded by a $15,000 Aho Shorts Production Grant from Ngā Aho Whakaari, an organisation supporting Māori screen professionals. The creative team also raised a further $20,000 from supporters on the arts crowdfunding website, Boosted and received sponsorship from Cordis Hotels and Resorts, Image Zone, Wireless Rentals, St John Ambulance and the Nāti 4 Life organisation.

The 13-minute film won the Audience Award at the Wairoa Film Festival in June and has screened at festivals in New Zealand, Hawaii, Beverly Hills, Poland, Canada and London. It’s scheduled to travel to other festivals but the programme for those international events has yet to be officially announced.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Aroha Awarau on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 