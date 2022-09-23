Olivia Foa’i Releasing Her Intimately Reflective Single Myriagon (No Photos Please)

Known for her joyful pan-pacific music and dance (Moana soundtrack, Te Vaka, Candid), Olivia Foa’i takes a big step closer to the listener with her upcoming, intimately reflective single, Myriagon (No Photos Please).

The song will be released on September 29th, immediately followed by a short film-style music video with a thought-provoking storyline written by Olivia. Olivia hopes that the track and visuals will spark questions and conversation regarding human connection, social media, and our ever-fading grip on the present moment.

Made with the support of NZ On Air, Myriagon will be the first single from Olivia’s 2023 sophomore album and follows the success of her debut album, Candid, which earned her the Tui for Best Pacific Album in 2020 and Best Female Artist in the Pacific Music Awards of the same year.

