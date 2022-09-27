NZ On Air Scripted Funding Supports Talented New Aotearoa Storytellers

NZ On Air has invested in six drama and comedy projects that support the development of talented emerging and mid-career screen practitioners.

Miles From Nowhere is a darkly inventive new series that tells the story of a young Muslim songwriter who forms an unexpected friendship with the SIS agent monitoring him. Airing on Prime and Neon, this coming-of-age story uses laughter, music, and surrealism to explore universal themes of identity, overcoming mental illness, and unfulfilled dreams.

New Zealand’s first Scripted series about our local Jewish community, practices, and culture – Kid Sister returns for a second season on TVNZ+. Now Lulu and Ollie are together and out in the open, can their relationship withstand the realities of their differences?

Also returning to screens, the Māori drama Kairākau will premiere on Whakaata Māori, with additional plays on TVNZ and Prime. Now in its third season, Kairākau is a drama series set in pre-colonial Aotearoa that highlights the struggles, relationships, and ultimately, revenge between warring tribes.

Despite her lack of relationship experience, Mac is back to continue helping others find love in the second season of I Got You for TAHI.

Screening across RNZ, TAHI, Whakaata Māori and the Someday Stories website, the youth-focused development initiative Somedays Stories 7 will continue to nurture a new generation of filmmakers in 2023.

When a media storm threatens the marriage between a gay vicar and his boyfriend, God intervenes in Mysterious Ways, a new feature film for TP+.

“Supporting the development of talented emerging and established storytellers is an essential part of our kaupapa,” said NZ On Air Head Of Funding Amie Mills.

“We’re thrilled that our latest round of Scripted funding will increase the visibility and provide Aotearoa with an insight into multiple worlds rarely explored on our screens,” she continued.

NZ On Air has also committed up to $1.55m in funding to TVNZ for a Scripted anthology series, the details of which will be shared at a later date.

Note: Funding marked with an asterisk (*) is for content intended for broadcast on TVNZ or RNZ. Assuming the legislation establishing the new ANZPM passes, NZ On Air funding would end at 30 June 2023. This means these funding amounts may be subject to change. (Funding of $1m or less is unaffected in this round for timing reasons).

Funding details

Miles From Nowhere, 6 x 22.5 mins, Gibson Group for Prime, up to $1,900,000

*Kid Sister 2, 5 x 22 mins, Greenstone TV for TVNZ+ and TVNZ 2, up to $1,273,486

Kairākau 3, 6 x 26 mins, Velvet Stone Media for Whakaata Māori, up to $540,000

*Someday Stories 7, 6 x 10 mins, Connected Media Charitable Trust for RNZ, up to $280,000

*I Got You 2, 8 x 5 mins, Cadness Street for RNZ, up to $270,000

Mysterious Ways, 1 x 90 mins, Sunpix for TP+, up to $100,000

