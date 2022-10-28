BIG FAN Opens Its Doors To The Public

WITH A SERIES OF LAUNCH EVENTS THROUGH NOVEMBER

BIG FAN is finally opening its doors! Announced today, Friday 28 October, this world-class music facility and community space will open to the public throughout November with a series of launch events where the public can experience and celebrate BIG FAN. With state-of-the-art recording studios and a purpose-built live music venue under one roof, BIG FAN is dedicated to helping people fulfil their ambitions through music.

Grammy Award winner Joel Little and his wife Gemma have created and developed BIG FAN, which will be run through The Little Family Foundation charitable trust. A gift to Aotearoa from Joel and Gemma, this not-for-profit entity will be supported in part by venue and studio hire, with all revenue reinvested into the space and the work that goes on there.

BIG FAN have teamed up with CRS & Live Nation to create an incredible lineup of shows over November, providing a first-taste of what BIG FAN has to offer. Kicking off on Friday 11 November with Church & AP, the launch series also includes a studio open day on Saturday 12 November, a chance for everyone to check out the studio facilities and chat to the BIG FAN in-house producers and team.

The following week, on Thursday 17 November, There’s A Tuesday and Rita Mae take the BIG FAN stage, followed the next day by Mermaidens and School Fair on Friday 18 November, with the supergroup LEISURE closing out the launch series on Saturday 19 November.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better lineup of artists to help us celebrate the opening of BIG FAN,” says Joel. “It’s going to feel so good to fill the place with people and really put it through its paces for the first time.”

BIG FAN is a purpose-built music hub, offering state-of-the-art recording studios and a licensed all-ages live venue all under the one roof, and created to cater to everyone. More than a recording and performance space; community is at the heart of BIG FAN, with plans in place for programmes that will provide free and subsidised studio and venue hire, along with industry upskilling and networking opportunities for those who would not typically have access to them.

“The whole idea with BIG FAN is that people from all walks of life can come and enjoy what we’ve built,” says Joel. “It’s an incredible feeling to finally be opening the doors to the public, and this launch series feels like the perfect way to kick things off.”

This is a unique chance to see some of New Zealand’s hottest acts in an intimate setting. There are limited tickets to these shows, so don’t delay in snapping them up for this special opportunity to celebrate the opening of BIG FAN.

BIG FAN LAUNCH SERIES:

Fri 11 November: Church & AP

Sat 12 November: Studio Open Day* 10am – 1pm

Thursday 17 November: There’s A Tuesday + Rita Mae

Friday 18 November: Mermaidens + School Fair

Saturday 19 November: LEISURE

Full details and tickets via www.bigfan.co.nz

Tickets go on sale on Monday 31 October.

*Studio Open Day is free and open to all

All shows presented by BIG FAN, CRS & Live Nation

ABOUT BIG FAN

BIG FAN is a new not-for-profit, multi-purpose music space located in Morningside, Aotearoa New Zealand. Offering three world-class recording studios and a live music venue all under one roof, the team at BIG FAN are dedicated to helping people fulfil their ambitions through music.

Our goal is to create a community that brings people together, supports the role of music in the betterment of people’s lives, and fosters the talents of musicians, songwriters and those who make it happen behind the scenes, regardless of experience level.

BIG FAN is for everyone.

To enquire about the world-class music facilities at BIG FAN or for more information, please visit: www.bigfan.co.nz

© Scoop Media

