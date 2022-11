5 Minutes Of Fame – Quarter Finalists Found!

After hundreds of auditions and six rounds of heats, the competition is heating up in the quest to find the next singing stars of Aotearoa.

The first quarter final of 5 MINUTES OF FAME will screen on 9 November at 7.30 PM.

Resident vocal mentor and judge Bella Kalolo-Suraj will be joined for this episode by guest judge R&B singer songwriter and producer, Vince Harder,

Bella Kalolo-Suraj says the task of judging has not got any easier in the second series of 5 MINUTES OF FAME.

“Last year was hard, but it’s still really, really tough having to choose only one of the two in each category,” says singer-songwriter, actor and vocal coach Bella Kalolo-Suraj (Ngāti Porou, Hāmoa, Tonga).

“The amount of talent out there is incredible, it is so inspiring to work with all these amazing people and help them hone their skills and fully develop their potential. I feel so privileged,” says Bella.

THIS WEEK ON 5 MINUTES OF FAME – WEDNESDAY 09 NOVEMBER 7.30 PM

Under 16:

Sienna Stewart, from Taupō vs Taiaho Huia (Ngāi Te Rangi, Waikato, Ngāpuhi), from Ōtautahi

Male:

Kauri White (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Pukeko, Tūhoe), from Whakatāne vs LeRoy Paul (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairoa, Tūhoe, Ngāti Hine), Tāmaki Makaurau

Female:

Erena Taurima (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu) from Porirua vs Laney Van Jaarsveld (Ngāti Whātua), Mt Maunganui

50+

Murray ‘Muz’ Knock, Pōkeno vs Ivy Henare (Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Ruanui), Tāmaki Makaurau

The full list of quarter finalists is:

Artist – Under 16 From Taiaho Huia (Ngāi Te Rangi, Waikato, Ngāpuhi) Ōtautahi Amelia Taatiti (Ngā Puhi) Paraparaumu Mymah Sisifo Laloata Roretana (Rolleston) Salem Randall (Ngāti Porou) Tairāwhiti Sienna Stewart Taupō Te Kahurangi George (Tūwharetoa, Te Arawa) Rotorua Lavara Makutu (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kauwhata) Taitoko Elina Sisifo Laloata Roretana Artist - Female From Marianne Leigh Tāmaki Makaurau Erena Taurima (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu) Pari-ā-Rua (Porirua) Nichole Suarez Te Aroha Manaia Munro (Ngāti Kahungunu) Whakakī - Tairāwhiti Keira Batten Tūranganui-a-Kiwa Laney Van Jaarsveld (Ngāti Whātua) Mauao (Mt Maunganui) Samantha Grace (Ngāti Porou) Tairāwhiti Hinenui Wano-Bryant (Taranaki, Te Ati Awa, Ngāti Awa) Ngāmotu Artist - Male From Laurence Boyd (Ngāi Tahu) Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai (Petone) Kauri White (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Pukeko, Tūhoe) Whakatāne LeRoy Paul (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairoa, Tūhoe, Ngāti Hine) Tāmaki Makaurau Manawa Randall (Ngāti Porou) Tairāwhiti Marunui Davis (Ngā Rauru) Tāmaki Makaurau Ellaphon Tauariki (Ngāti Whātua) Tāmaki Makaurau Daniel Waho (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui) Tutaenui (Marton) Steve Tofa Kirikiriroa Artist - 50+ Tracey Takiwa (Ngāti Tūwharetoa) Taumarunui David Copisarow (Matakairiri/Ngāti Kahu Tāmaki Makaurau Jan McKay (Ngāti Porou) Paharakeke (Flaxmere) John Marsters (Ngāti Mahuta) Tāmaki Makaurau Keepa Smith (Wildcard) (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa) Taratahi (Masterton) Muz Knock Pōkeno Ivy Henare (Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Ruanui) Tāmaki Makaurau Maureen Maynard (Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Porou) Tairāwhiti

