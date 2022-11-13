Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kale Gets Second Chance At New Zealand Amateur Crown

Sunday, 13 November 2022, 5:16 am
Press Release: Golf New Zealand

Mitchell Kale has booked his place in his second New Zealand Amateur final and will play Australian Jasper Stubbs.

Kale has earned a second chance at etching his name on one of New Zealand amateur golfs biggest titles after beating Scott Hellier 2&1 this morning and one of Otago’s local hopes Brandon Hodgson 3&2 this afternoon.

Kale lost in the 2019 final to Sam Jones but has the opportunity to right that wrong against a tough opponent tomorrow, which is a prospect he’s looking forward to.

“It feels great. I’ve been there now and have experienced it. I was also a bit younger then, I was 18, so I’ve learnt a few things since then that I can’t wait to put into play tomorrow.

“Just being there and experiencing the feelings and nerves that you have in a final will certainly help tomorrow. I got off to a really good start in 2019, and I think I got a bit complacent toward the middle part of the round, where I lost a few shots. I just need to stay patient tomorrow; it’s a really long day being 36-holes, and anything can happen.

“It would be a great feeling [to win]. It’s one of the biggest events we play, and for that to be my first big win would be awesome. I just need to go out there tomorrow and see what happens.”

Kale was clinical this afternoon, finishing a couple under by the end of his match, and will need the same form in order to beat Jasper Stubbs, who has looked impressive all week.

Stubbs beat Tom Lee this morning 2up and then prevailed this afternoon against co-medallist William McLauchlan 3/2.

Stubbs says he’s looking to follow in the footsteps of Louis Dobblelaar, another Australian who win the New Zealand Amateur back in 2016.

“I’m pretty proud the week hasn’t gone to waste coming over here from Aussie. It’s been great so far; I’m really looking forward to tomorrow.

“Yeah, it’d be pretty nice to take it back home to Aus. It would be my first big amateur win, and to do it around a great golf course would mean a lot.

“I’ve had a couple of words of wisdom from so friends back home; I’m sure they’ll be getting in touch tonight after they realise I’ve made the final.”

Playing in the New Zealand Amateur was too good of an opportunity to pass up, especially as it’s only a three hours flight away.

He says he’s had a great experience so far.

“This is the national amateur championship of a country that is really close to Australia, it’s a no-brainer and winning this title would be a really big deal and mean a lot to me.”

Kale and Stubbs get their final underway at 8 o’clock tomorrow morning.

Live scores & tournament information: https://www.golf.co.nz/news-detail?newsarticleid=27730

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Golf New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Stardome Observatory: Last Blood Moon Until 2025

A blood moon at midnight tonight will be the last total lunar eclipse we’ll see until 2025. More>>


Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 