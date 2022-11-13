Kale Gets Second Chance At New Zealand Amateur Crown

Mitchell Kale has booked his place in his second New Zealand Amateur final and will play Australian Jasper Stubbs.

Kale has earned a second chance at etching his name on one of New Zealand amateur golfs biggest titles after beating Scott Hellier 2&1 this morning and one of Otago’s local hopes Brandon Hodgson 3&2 this afternoon.

Kale lost in the 2019 final to Sam Jones but has the opportunity to right that wrong against a tough opponent tomorrow, which is a prospect he’s looking forward to.

“It feels great. I’ve been there now and have experienced it. I was also a bit younger then, I was 18, so I’ve learnt a few things since then that I can’t wait to put into play tomorrow.

“Just being there and experiencing the feelings and nerves that you have in a final will certainly help tomorrow. I got off to a really good start in 2019, and I think I got a bit complacent toward the middle part of the round, where I lost a few shots. I just need to stay patient tomorrow; it’s a really long day being 36-holes, and anything can happen.

“It would be a great feeling [to win]. It’s one of the biggest events we play, and for that to be my first big win would be awesome. I just need to go out there tomorrow and see what happens.”

Kale was clinical this afternoon, finishing a couple under by the end of his match, and will need the same form in order to beat Jasper Stubbs, who has looked impressive all week.

Stubbs beat Tom Lee this morning 2up and then prevailed this afternoon against co-medallist William McLauchlan 3/2.

Stubbs says he’s looking to follow in the footsteps of Louis Dobblelaar, another Australian who win the New Zealand Amateur back in 2016.

“I’m pretty proud the week hasn’t gone to waste coming over here from Aussie. It’s been great so far; I’m really looking forward to tomorrow.

“Yeah, it’d be pretty nice to take it back home to Aus. It would be my first big amateur win, and to do it around a great golf course would mean a lot.

“I’ve had a couple of words of wisdom from so friends back home; I’m sure they’ll be getting in touch tonight after they realise I’ve made the final.”

Playing in the New Zealand Amateur was too good of an opportunity to pass up, especially as it’s only a three hours flight away.

He says he’s had a great experience so far.

“This is the national amateur championship of a country that is really close to Australia, it’s a no-brainer and winning this title would be a really big deal and mean a lot to me.”

Kale and Stubbs get their final underway at 8 o’clock tomorrow morning.

Live scores & tournament information: https://www.golf.co.nz/news-detail?newsarticleid=27730

