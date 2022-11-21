Nib New Zealand Backs World-first IronMāori TOA

nib New Zealand (nib) and IronMāori are delighted to announce nib as the naming right’s sponsor for the IronMāori TOA full distance triathlon event. The 17-hour event includes a 3.8km ocean swim, 180km cycle and 42.2 km run and will be held in Napier on Saturday, 3 December 2022.

IronMāori Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Heather Te Au-Skipworth (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngai Tahu, Ngāti Rangitihi, Ngāti Ruanui, Tuwharetoa) said she is thrilled to have nib on board as the naming right’s sponsor for this new event and believes attracting such a significant health and wellbeing advocate in the event’s first year is a triumph for the organisers.

“We’ve been running IronMāori events for 14 years and we’re thrilled to welcome nib to the whānau for our first ever IronMāori TOA event. IronMāori TOA is the next evolution of the IronMāori Kaupapa and we’re excited to evolve with our IronMāori whānau,” Mrs Te Au-Skipworth said.

nib Chief Executive Officer, Rob Hennin said the partnership with IronMāori was an obvious fit and supports nib’s purpose of supporting the better health and wellbeing of the New Zealand community.

“nib and the IronMāori kaupapa values align through the promotion of health, wellbeing and longevity from mokopuna to kaumātua and their focus on whanaungatanga,” Mr Hennin said.

“The IronMāori TOA event is a huge mental and physical challenge and we’re proud to be able to support our local indigenous and non-indigenous athletes, as we do with many whānau supporting their health and wellbeing needs. We’ll be there with the rest of the Napier community to cheer them on for this exciting inaugural event,” he added.

IronMāori TOA has 350 participants registered for the event with competitors ranging in age from 26 to 76 years old. Competitors will be welcomed with a pōwhiri held at Houngarea Marae in Pakipaki, Hastings on Wednesday, 30 November and a prizegiving will be held in the Napier soundshell on Sunday, 4 December which nib is proud to be involved in.

For more information see http://ironmaori.com/ironevents/ironmaori-toa/

