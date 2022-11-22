Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Design Academic Turns The Spotlight On Woolsheds

Tuesday, 22 November 2022, 9:52 am
Press Release: Federated Farmers

A Massey University lecturer and design expert is focusing attention on the importance of preserving New Zealand’s most historic, colourful and community-oriented woolsheds.

Federated Farmers is helping Dr Annette O’Sullivan raise the $30,000 she needs to complete her book.

Annette says she feels a sense of urgency to getting the book completed, as so many iconic woolsheds are being lost due to changes in land use and sheep farming.

The funding will be used to commission world-class photography of woolsheds from award-winning New Zealand photographer Jane Ussher, who is already well known for her beautiful work capturing New Zealand’s iconic homesteads.

Feds has set up a PledgeMe campaign to raise the funds which has already almost reached the $5000 mark.

Anyone making a contribution will be thanked in print in the book. There are also discounted copies on offer and the chance to buy exclusive limited edition prints of the photography.

"It is important to remember where we’ve come from and this book is a great way to honour the history of the woolshed, the people who have worked in them and the product they make," Federated Farmers National meat and wool spokesperson Toby Williams says.

"We would gratefully appreciate your support for this book."

The link to the campaign is: https://www.pledgeme.co.nz/projects/7349-historic-woolsheds-book-fund

