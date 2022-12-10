2022 New Zealand Boxing Awards

Mea Motu

We are in the fourth year of the New Zealand boxing awards this year and for the third time, we have a female boxer for Boxer of the year. This year has been a fantastic year for Boxing after the Covid Pandemic.

Most entertaining boxer of the year

Mea Motu

For three years in a row, the award would go to her stablemate Andrei Mikhailovich. However this year Mea Motu takes the award for multiple reasons including because of her addictive personality. She is a true warrior and wants to take on all comers.

Event of the year

Bruce Glozier 30th April

This show was the most entertaining event of the year, especially with two extremely exciting female fights Mea Motu vs Baby Nansen and Lani Daniels vs Sequita Hemingway. It also included some great knockouts.

Non-boxer of the year

Michael Clifton

Michael Clifton has always been a contender for this award over the past four years. You may not know who he is, however, you might know his work. If you read any article about Peach boxing boxers, chances are it's his article you are actually reading.

Commentator of the year

Chad Milnes

I have to be honest in my personal opinion, we haven't had the best Commentators this year. Mostly because most commentators from CSN poorly do their research and don’t know how to get their facts straight.

Chad Milnes speaks well, he has amazing knowledge inside and out of the ring and out of all the commentators this year he was the most entertaining too.

MC of the year

Adam Felix

Adam is very new to the role of MC in New Zealand as he only started this year. However, in his first year, he is doing an amazing job, is very entertaining and is very good at pronunciation. You would have seen him at the Junior Pati, Craig Thomson and Red Line Combat Academy Vasco events.

Judge of the year

Soraya Sabetian

This was a tough one to call, however Soraya a veteran judge really deserves it this year. She always goes above and beyond, showing kindness to everyone and one of the most accurate scorecards this year.

Referee of the year

John Conway

John Conway has had a busy year this year both inside and out of the ring. He truly deserves this award this year, especially with his high level of professionalism at events.

Champion of the year

David Light WBO International/Global titles

David Light returns this year after being on the shelf due to a torn ACL which required surgery. He return this year to not only win the WBO International and Global Crusierweight titles but also earn an opportunity to fight for a World title.

New Zealand National Champion of the year

Mea Motu

This was a tough decision to make as there were four other champions in contention. Marcus Heywood vs Shay Brock, Alrie Meleisea vs Sequita Hemingway, Jerome Pampellone vs Joshua Francis and Lani Daniels vs Tinta Smith.

However, Mea Motu is the well deserve champion as she broke a 14-year record holding more New Zealand titles than any other female boxer ever.

Knockout of the year

David Nyika KO Titi Motusaga

This Knockout was a tremendous knockout on a world title undercard. Seriously google it and see it for yourself.

New Zealand Fight of the year

Michelle Preston vs Nicila Costello for WBA Oceania title

This brought a lot of different levels of amazing. Michelle Preston's second fight in her return after retiring years ago, Nicila Costello came home for her first fight in New Zealand, a regional title between two New Zealanders and ultimately an amazing fight between two amazing women.

International Fight of the year

David Light vs Brandon Glanton

An amazing and extremely close fight between two world-ranked boxers which was on a knife edge scorecard decision. David Light going over to Florida for the second time this year to earn a World title shot.

New Promoter Fight of the year

Jordan Tuigamala

Retired Professional boxer Jordan Tuigamala returns to promote his own event at ABA Stadium which was a decent event.

Promoter of the year

Bruce Glozier

Bruce Glozier put on two amazing events that would be worthy of a Sky TV event. Not only the first event won the award of the event of the year, but also the second event which featured the return of the amazing Nailini Helu. We await what he will do next year.

Rugby boxer of the year

Liam Messam and Sequita Hemingway

This award comes at a time when multiple professional rugby players are turning to professional boxing. Especially on Fight for Life. This award goes to two Rugby Players who well deserve the award especially since they both fought in multiple events this year.

Trainer of the year

Isaac Peach

Truly the trainer who has had the best outcome of the year both nationally and international. Peach boxing has been the lead boxing gym for the past three years through Amateur, Corporate and professional boxing. It's his leadership and the hard workers of the gym that earns Isaac Peach this award.

Returning Boxer of the year

Michelle Preston

In 2016 Michelle Preston had her last fight in Argentina for her second World title shot which she unfortunately lost. In November 2017, after winning the Women's World WBC Muay Thai Super Flyweight Title, she announced her retirement from combat sports. This year she return to win two international titles and became a world title mandatory challenger, in theory, should happen next year.

Female Newcomer of the year

Tricia MacKenzie

Tricia MacKenzie made her professional boxing debut this year. In her second fight, she got her second win, winning the fight by second-round stoppage. We are looking forward to seeing what she will do next year.

Male Newcomer of the year

Michael Helg

Three fights in on his first fight year and already he is undefeated with two of his fights winning by stoppage. We hope to see a New Zealand title fight from him next year.

Debut of the year

Matt Mataika

Matt Mataika is well known to being an amazing amateur boxer. Due to his hand injury he was unable to go to the commonwealth games, however, he can put his focus on turning pro. Also being Joseph Parker's sparring partner when Parker is in New Zealand. Mataika won his first fight by Knockout.

Gym of the year

Peach Boxing

On the tradition of these awards, the award goes to the gym with the most awards, and of course, with 8 awards this year, peach boxing gets the victory. But let go down the list of accomplishments.

Multiple amateur boxing champions, Mikhailovich IBF Pan Pacifc & WBO Global Middleweight, Mea Motu 4 time New Zealand, PBCNZ International and WBC Asia Continental, Jerome Pampellone 2 division IBF Australasian and New Zealand champion and finally David Light WBO International, WBO Global and world title contender,

Amateur Boxer of the year

Uila Mau'u Bronze Medalist at Commonwealth Games

Unfortunately, we didnt do well at the commonwealth games this year, however, Mau’u brought home the bronze for New Zealand.

Female Boxer of the year

Mea Motu

We have mentioned so many reasons why she won this year, however just to put the icing on the cake, she fought five times this year, four titles, three titles, two Thai opponents and one fight in Dubai.

Male Boxer of the year

Jerome Pampellone

Jerome has worked very hard this year with his five fights, winning two regional titles and a New Zealand title above his weight division. His biggest victory of the year was against the french Australian boxer Faris Chevalier. The fight was high risk with high reward. Obviously, he showed he deserves to be at the top of the ladder as he won every round of the fight.

Boxer of the year

Mea Motu

For multiple reasons why she won Boxer of the year as we mentioned before this has been a historical year for her. Winning a historical 4th New Zealand title, winning a regional title in Dubai and reaching second in the IBF, putting her in high contention for a world title.

