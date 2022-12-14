Visa Wellington On A Plate Takes Top Honour In World Culinary Awards

Visa Wellington On a Plate has been awarded ‘Best Culinary Festival in Oceania’ in the World Culinary Awards 2022 announced today.

Visa Wellington On a Plate 2022 Event The Seabreeze Inn, high res image available here

The festival was one of three nominees for the region in the category. The Hokitika Wildfoods Festival was also nominated.

Visa Wellington On a Plate Festival Director, Sarah Meikle, says it is especially gratifying for the Wellington culinary community to receive global recognition after a couple of tough years.

“This award recognises the fantastic culinary community we have here in Wellington who continue to support and challenge each other to innovate year after year. Visa Wellington On a Plate would not happen without them”

“When Visa Wellington On a Plate started in 2009 there were just 35 venues who participated. It has grown to become the largest food festival in the southern hemisphere, with more than 200 venues participating across the Wellington region”

“We were thrilled to be nominated alongside The Hokitika Wildfoods Festival which is just fantastic; we firmly believe holding world-class festivals such as these really help New Zealand to build its reputation as a top destination for food and drink,” she adds.

Visa Wellington On a Plate is independently run by the Wellington Culinary Events Trust, and contributes more than $30 million to the Wellington economy each year.

The growing success of Visa Wellington On a Plate has led to the decision to split the festival into two editions in 2023. The May edition will showcase events and pop-ups, Dine and Cocktail Wellington; while the August edition will feature Garage Project Presents Burger Wellington and Beervana.

“Wellington is New Zealand’s cultural capital and we’re seeing lots of cool crossover events in next year’s programme that have elements of theatre and the arts; as well as colourful cultural experiences that really set us apart from festivals”

“We are constantly looking at how we can innovate and create something that feeds the imagination of festival goers and supports our fantastic local hospitality community too,” she says.

The festival programme will be released on March 6, 2023 and Visa Presale tickets will be available on 20 March 2023, with general release tickets from 23 March.

For more information, visit www.visawoap.com

