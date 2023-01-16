Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Theatre Show To Mark The Anniversary Of The War In Ukraine

Monday, 16 January 2023, 11:14 am
Press Release: NO Productions

To mark the anniversary of the war in Ukraine, NO Productions Theatre – a Christchurch independent professional theatre company – is premiering a solo show written and performed by its founder, Ukrainian-born Nataliya Oryshchuk.

"Ukraine to Middle-earth and Back Again" is an autobiographical piece that “tells the story of a girl who left her native Kyiv and emigrated to Middle-earth”. It will be performed 17-18 February at 7pm at Little Andromeda, the city’s beloved fringe theatre venue.

Playful, funny, moving and raw, the show lovingly weaves together Nataliya’s New Zealand migrant experiences as “other” with her memories about Ukrainian cities which are now lost. Her protagonist is juggling identities as she tries to escape the real world – but is escape possible? “It is a dangerous business going out of your door…” There might be dragons!

Set-up with deceptive simplicity, the show unleashes the true magic of theatre, stimulating audience’s imagination and immersing them into the world of elves, blueberry muffins, antisemitic neighbours, human statues, Transylvanian heritage and, unavoidably, wars: current and past.

Directed by David Allen, designed by Julian Southgate, and with dramaturgical input by Dan Bain, the show was trialed as part of the Little A Development Season last year. It was described by audience members as "moving", "humorous", "powerful" and “outstanding": “A tough story, beautifully written and told”.

More information: https://littleandromeda.co.nz/show/ukraine-to-middle-earth-and-back-again/

