Nagel And Oakley Claim Back-to-back National 3000m Crowns

Laura Nagel and Julian Oakley retained their national 3000m titles in convincing fashion at the Team Ledger Harcourts Capital Classic meeting in Wellington today (3 February).

Nagel came from behind with a devastating last lap to overhaul national mile champion Rebekah Greene to claim the title in 9:19.18. Oakley was equally impressive setting sail with three laps remaining to finish in 7:55.49.

Anneke Grogan set the pace taking Greene, Nagel, Hannah Miller and Tillie Hollyer. At the 1800m mark Greene took over and the race was down to her and Nagel. Greene finished second in 9:19.89 with Hollyer third in 9:31.89.

Oakley added the 3000m to the 10,000m title won at the Newtown Park track in November.

Craig Lautenslager with a strong finish claimed second in 8:06.75 from early pacemaker Eric Speakman who ran 8:06.93.

Tom Walsh continued his good form in the shot put posting a meeting record of 21.21m in the opening round, adding 20cm to his last year’s effort. All six attempts by Walsh were over 20 metres. Nick Palmer was second with 18.03m and Australian champion Aiden Harvey third with 18 metres. Para athlete Corran Hanning (NZ Secondary Schools team) also impressed with the 6kg implement setting a New Zealand U20 F12 record of 13.45m.

A meeting record went to Australian triple jump champion Ayo Ore, who was out to 15.60m beating Ebuka Okpala by just 4cm. Ethan Gow of Christchurch was third with 13.91m. Anna Thomson was well clear with 12.01m to win the women’s triple jump.

After slipping in the circle, Anthony Nobilo bounced back to send the hammer out to 67.48m, adding five centimetres to Philip Jensen’s 2003 meeting record.

Lauren Bruce was unable to find her rhythm in the first three rounds of the women’s hammer but impressed in the latter half of the competition going out to her best effort of 65.63m in the final round.

Hamish Gill was an impressive sprint double winner in 10.40 over 100m and 21.18 in the 200m. Newcomer to the sprinting scene Dhruv Rodrigues Chico came back from being DQ’d in the 100m to finish second in the 200m in 21.24. Georgia Hulls claimed the women’s sprint double clocking 11.65 in the 100m and 23.61 over 200m. Four-time Paralympic medallist and T36 athlete Will Stedman enjoyed a successful night claiming victory in the men’s para 100m in 12.72 before later recording a slick 25.55 to finish top spot in the men’s para 200m. Double Tokyo Paralympic sprint medallist Danielle Aitchison finished first in the women’s 100m para event, registering 14.53.

In a re-run of the Potts Classic 800m, Holly Manning was again too strong heading in Jennifer Hauke and Stella Pearless in 2:06.62. James Ford scored a notable victory over Dominic Devlin in the elite men’s 800m in 1:52.52.

Joshua Hawkins smashed James Mortimer’s 2006 meet record to win the 110m hurdles record with an almost flawless display over the barriers, clocking 14.08. Anna Percy went close to her best in the 100m hurdles winning in 13.88.

Alice Taylor scored a huge personal best in the high jump clearing 1.84m to beat Keeley O’Hagan 1.80m and Imogen Skelton 1.76m. Taylor later finished second in the javelin to Tori Peeters, who sent the spear out to 59.12m.

The first three in the men’s high jump were all over at 2.03m, Rafe Couillault winning on a count back from Adam Stack and Mate Poduje.

Natalia Rankin-Chitar won the shot put with a PB of 14.95m while Paralympic champion Lisa Adams with a mighty hurl of 14.73m claimed victory in a top-quality Para shot put. Behind, in second was joy for Sionnan Murphy who bettered her national U20 shot put F37 record with a throw of 8.54m.

Douw Botes won the javelin throwing 65.51m.

Laura Langley was 20 seconds outside her best in the 3000m race walk in 13:56.58. Jonah Cropp won from Lucas Martin and Toby O’Rorke.

The U20 miles went to Daniel Sinclair in 4:28.50 and Jessica McKenzie 5:21.97.

***Thanks to Murray McKinnon for the meeting wrap.

