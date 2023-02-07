Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Creative NewZealand Welcomes Additional $22 Million From Government

Tuesday, 7 February 2023, 1:52 pm
Press Release: Creative New Zealand

Manatū Taonga has announced today the reprioritisation of $22million from the Government’s COVID-19 Recovery Fund to Creative New Zealand to support the arts sector.

Creative New Zealand welcomes a new one-off investment of $22 million from the Government to further support the arts sector as it rebuilds after the effects of COVID-19.

The Government has acknowledged the increased demand on Creative New Zealand funding and says this money is an important step towards helping the sector adapt and thrive.

While the details of how the extra money will be distributed are yet to be confirmed, $12 million of the $22 million will go toward additional support for artists, arts practitioners and arts organisations, including to top-up upcoming Arts Grants rounds; and $10 million will provide support for festivals.

Chair of the Arts Council Caren Rangi says, “We’re incredibly grateful to the Government for reprioritising this funding to Creative New Zealand. It will be an enormous help to the arts sector who continue to feel the ramifications of COVID.”

“The benefits of this extra money will extend so much further than to the artists and festivals who receive this funding,” Caren continues. “The creative sector is crucially important to the economy and has a profound effect on the wider wellbeing of our communities. Arts events like festivals bring our towns and cities to life. They give us all an opportunity to come together, connect and be inspired.”

Stephen Wainwright, Chief Executive of Creative New Zealand says, “We know that the COVID emergency funding made available to the arts sector helped it to survive, but we also know that more support is needed to help the sector to thrive. This money will make a tangible difference to many in the arts community, and we’re pleased the Government has heard the call from the sector and ourselves to help alleviate some of the current pressures.”

“With the recent flooding in Tāmaki, Northland and beyond, this funding boost comes at a critical time for those arts communities in particular,” says Stephen.

In recent years, Creative New Zealand has experienced unprecedented demand for funding from the arts sector. The organisation is considering how best to channel the additional Government investment, to help relieve some of the pressure the arts community is experiencing over the coming year.

Further information will be provided over the coming weeks.

