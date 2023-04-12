A Rare Opportunity To Visit Gibbs Farm And Support Kiwi Kids With Cancer

Experience the incredible open-air sculptures of Gibbs Farm this April while supporting Kiwi kids and families impacted by childhood cancer.

Child Cancer Foundation is hosting a day at the acclaimed private sculpture park on Friday 28 April.

All proceeds from tickets will provide vital support to tamariki with cancer and their whānau during the toughest time of their lives.

Located an hour north of Auckland overlooking the Kaipara Harbour, Gibbs Farm is a private collection of sculptures by renowned artists from all over the world.

A gentle 7km walk will see you roam among the artworks, where you might also bump into a couple of giraffes, zebras and other exotic animals.

“We are grateful to have the unique opportunity to host a day at Gibbs Farm, especially during what has been an incredibly challenging year in the charitable sector,” said Child Cancer Foundation CEO Monica Briggs.

The Foundation was forced to cancel their 2023 Street Appeal in regions most affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, so they urgently need support to bridge the gap in their funding.

“The funds raised through each ticket purchase will make a huge difference for children living with cancer in New Zealand and their whānau,” said Ms Briggs.

There are very limited tickets available, so don’t miss out! Purchase yours online now.

Event information:

Friday 28 April, 10am-2pm

Gibbs Farm, 2421 Kaipara Coast Highway, Makarau, Auckland

Adult $100, Student $80, Children (5-15 years old) $60, Under 5s free (koha appreciated)

