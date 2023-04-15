Brotherly Love Helps Osborne Race To First Toyota 86 Win

Clay Osborne leads Dion Pitt and third placed Tayler Bryant. Picture Bruce Jenkins

Clay Osborne took his first ever race victory in the Toyota 86 Championship at Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon this afternoon, overcoming a poor start and a determined Dion Pitt for victory.

A slow getaway from the lights looked to have scuppered his chances, but Clay was lucky to have older brother Finn starting directly behind him.

Osborne senior immediately went onto the defensive for his brother tucking in behind him and compromising his own race start to provide an insurmountable defence for Clay as he built up his speed. It worked a treat, and Clay was able to emerge from the first turn in second place.

After that initial hiccup, Clay emerged from the first turn in a safe second place and was quickly into his stride, reeled in Pitt, passed him with a superb move into the first turn at the start of the third lap and then raced away to what was ultimately a comfortable win. His fastest lap was four tenths of a second better than anyone else, a remarkable gap in a field usually so closely matched.

“My brother definitely had my back on that one,” said the delighted racer afterwards. “I dropped the clutch a little bit too fast and was slow away. Thankfully I ended up in a position where I was able to catch Dion up and pass him.”

That pass for the lead impressed Pitt. “Hats off to him that was a good move, I didn’t see him coming. I did what I could but we’ve got a strong car too and we’ll have another go tomorrow.”

Finn Osborne’s heroics left him behind Tayler Bryant after the first corner and it would only get worse for him as contact with Ayrton Hodson later on put them both out of the race. A delighted Bryant was on the podium again after an impressive drive.

Fourth after a lonely drive was top rookie Rylan Gray and he was just ahead of Christina Orr-West, who drove hard in the opening laps to break free of the middle order battle and give herself a clear view of the leaders.

Once the leading five had established themselves in the early laps, the attention focussed on Brock Gilchrist’s progress through the field after he qualified a lowly 11th. Another to make a great start, he was up to seventh by the end of the first lap but was in the thick of the action in a battle pack that included Finn Osborne, Hodson, John Penny and Justin Allen.

A mistake at the first turn pushed the championship leader back behind Allen and Hodson to ninth but he found a way through after some fantastic racing that included a three way dice for position into the daunting final turn at the 3km Manawatu track. Seventh behind Penny was as high as Brock could go but it means a start near the front in Sunday’s reverse top ten grid race.

Justin Allen made progress with some great moves to finish eighth, with rookie Harry Townshend scoring his first top ten of the series in ninth and Tom Bewley rounding out the top ten. Series debutant Brooklyn Horan made it home in his first race, finishing 15th.

2023 Toyota 86 Championship – Round 5 Manfeild – Circuit Chris Amon – Race 1

1 Clay Osborne 2 Dion Pitt 3 Tayler Bryant 4 Rylan Gray (R) 5 Christina Orr-West (M) 6 John Penny (M) 7 Brock Gilchrist 8 Justin Allen 9 Harry Townshend (R) 10 Tom Bewley (R) 11 William Exton (R) 12 Saxon Sheehan (R) 13 William Morton 14 Tim Leach (R) 15 Brooklyn Horan (R) 16 Thomas Mallard (R) DNF – Ayrton Hodson DNF – Finn Osborne

2023 Toyota 86 Championship Calendar

Rd1 13-15 January 2023 - Highlands Motorsport Park

Rd2 20-22 January 2023 - Teretonga Park

Rd3 3-5 February 2023 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Rd4 17-19 March 2023 - Taupo International Motorsport Park

Rd5 14-16 April 2023 – Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

Rd6 5-7 May 2023 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

