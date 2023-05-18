Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

BROADerWAY, An Original Production, Opens At Marsden School

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 9:40 am
Press Release: Samuel Marsden Collegiate School

Marsden's original production BROADerWAY opened Tuesday night to rave reviews from the audience. The show, written and directed by Head of Wellbeing Louise Kleingeld, is a celebration of musical theatre and a light-hearted look at some of the modern challenges faced by those in the show-biz industry.

Louise began work on the script last summer, having held auditions in Term 4 last year. With the base script complete, she then worked collaboratively with the students involved to further develop their characters. She created a role for everyone who wanted to participate, which was one of the main benefits of writing her own script. “When you buy an existing show, you are limited to whatever that show offers in terms of starring roles and vocal ranges. Our issue isn’t that we didn’t have enough talent, it was that whatever show we bought would not do justice to the breadth of talent that we had. Our shows tend to be quite traditional musicals, so the major roles often go to our stronger singers, who can also act. When Richard (Kleingeld, also a Marsden teacher and Louise’s brother) and I first discussed this, we thought that writing our own show could allow us to highlight our performers whilst also creating roles for those who wanted to act but not sing. We tried to bring together a traditional play and a musical more equally than we’d had the option to do in the past.” To that end, Louise began developing the script and working with the actors while Richard worked on song selection with the vocalists and musicians.

The input from the students themselves was vast and showed creativity as well as adaptability and resilience when changes needed to be made. One of the hardest things was after the first dress rehearsal when they realised the show was too long. Louise recalls, “At that point we had to remove some of my favourite parts of the script. But we talked a lot about caring for your audience. Being indulgent and including things because we love them, if it doesn’t care for the audience, is not for the good of the show. The students were amazing, even when their parts were reduced or a song was taken out. I was so proud of how outward looking and understanding the students were. Production is about whanaungatanga. You are sharing space and creating atmosphere together. You have to all be in it for it to work.” As such, BROADerWAY was a massive success.

To set the scene, Broadway has faced many challenges in recent years. The impact of COVID-19 was widespread and significant. The Broadway League has worked hard to develop policies that meant theatres could reopen safely, but enticing audiences back proved difficult. Around the same time, concerns about diversity and representation forced the industry to consider how to bring the 'Broad' into 'Broadway', hence the BROADerWAY Foundation has been formed. Supported by patron Sir Andrew Lloyd-Webber, its purpose is to provide resourcing and funding for arts projects in previously overlooked communities.

The show begins as the gala committee are working hard to arrange a celebration launch of the new foundation, with a wealth of celebrities attending, and performances from some of Broadway's biggest stars.

The script was "An absolute triumph in script writing" said Marsden’s Head of English and Languages, Tracey Allen. Supported by Musical Director, Richard Kleingeld, Technical Director/Producer Sarah Wilson, Stage Manager Dianne Smith with costumes by Jane Hazelton, and teams of students handling lighting, sound, backstage and front of house, the stars of the show gave exuberant performances, embodying their characters perfectly. “Writing our own script has given us the freedom to give everyone a chance to shine and have their moment on stage. If someone’s strength is comic timing, we’ve played to that, if you play the piano, we included that, if you speak French, we incorporated that. Because I knew who was going to play the roles, I could write specifically for them and their strengths. My favourite part about this is it has allowed us to better showcase the wide range of unique talents our students have” says Louise.

Teacher Kaz Bartch said "It was a delightful smorgasbord of musical talent, singing, dancing and all wrapped up with wit and comedy."

Congratulations to the cast and crew for a wonderful show.

BROADerWAY runs for the rest of this week. Ticketing information can be found at www.marsden.school.nz

 

ENDS

 

CONTACT INFORMATION

Emma Brinck

Marketing and Communications Manager

P: 04 476 8707 Ext. 836

M: 021 555 804

E: emma.brinck@marsden.school.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Samuel Marsden Collegiate School on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Ockham Book Awards: 2023 Winners’ Announcement

Catherine Chidgey has won the $64,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for The Axeman’s Carnival, a page-turning novel of depth, pathos, and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace. More>>

Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland


Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>


Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians, together on stage with four outstanding singers. More>>


Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Drawing on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural, Himali McInnes's Kilinochchi is set during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>


New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

This year, we celebrate working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, through to community events. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 