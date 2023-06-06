Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Prime Video Announces Aug 4 Premiere, Releases Teaser Trailer For Amazon Original Series The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart

Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 4:20 pm
Press Release: Prime Video

Prime Video Announces August 4 Premiere Date and Releases the Teaser Trailer for Amazon Original Series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart Starring Kiwi Frankie Adams

Sigourney Weaver, Asher Keddie, Frankie Adams, Leah Purcell, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Sebastián Zurita star in the emotionally compelling series adaption of Australian Holly Ringland’s international best-selling book

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is produced by Amazon Studios, Made Up Stories, and Fifth Season, and will launch exclusively on Prime Video globally in more than 240 countries and territories

Watch Teaser Trailer HERE

Images: Sigourney Weaver / Frankie Adams / Alycia Debnam-Carey / Asher Keddie. 

AUCKLAND, New Zealand - June 6, 2023 - Today, Prime Video released the teaser trailer for Amazon Original series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, launching exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories on August 4. Three episodes will be released on August 4, with one episode rolling out weekly until the series finale on September 1. 

Based on Holly Ringland’s best-selling debut novel, the seven-part series tells the emotionally compelling story of Alice Hart. When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past. Set against Australia’s breathtaking natural landscape, and with native wildflowers and plants providing a way to express the inexpressible, this enthralling family drama spans decades. As she grows from her complicated past, Alice's journey builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves. 

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart stars Academy Award-nominated and BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning actress Sigourney Weaver (Avatar, Alien), Gold Logie and AACTA award winner Asher Keddie (Nine Perfect Strangers, Offspring), Frankie Adams (The Expanse, Wentworth, The Panthers), 2022’s AACTA Best Lead Actress winner Leah Purcell (The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson, Wentworth), Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking Dead, Saint X), Alexander England (How to Please a Woman), Charlie Vickers (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Tilda Cobham-Hervey (I Am Woman), Sebastián Zurita (Amazon Original series Como Sobrevivir Soltero), Alyla Browne (Nine Perfect Strangers), and Xavier Samuel (Elvis).

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is produced by Amazon Studios, Made Up Stories, and Fifth Season. The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is executive produced by Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, and Steve Hutensky of Made Up Stories and Sigourney Weaver, Sarah Lambert, and Glendyn Ivin. Ivin directs all seven episodes and Lambert serves as showrunner.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Prime Video on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Michael Cassel Group: Jason Arrow To Lead Hamilton's First International Tour

Hamilton’s first ever international tour is currently playing at Spark Arena in Auckland and will premiere in Manila in September, ahead of its Middle East premiere at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in January, 2024. More>>


Frontier Touring Company: Foo Fighters Announce Australia & NZ Stadium Tour

Following last week’s release of their universally acclaimed new album But Here We Are, the fifteen-time Grammy winners will return to Australia & NZ this summer. More>>


Willie Jackson: Kapa Haka Rangatira Among Those Honoured On King’s Birthday

The King’s Birthday & Coronation Honours list celebrates Māori from all walks of life, reflecting the achievements of those who have made a significant contribution to the community, the Minister for Māori Development said. More>>


Image Auckland: Aotearoa Music Photography Award 2023 Winners Announced

1st prize winner Andrew Cornaga's photo of Ed Sheeran is a stand out portrait that meets all the elements of technical skill, capturing his rock star pose with guitar held high, and encapsulating a triumphant night of music. More>>


Pankaj Vashisht: VFX Rising Star's Journey From Punjab Village To Bollywood

With his exceptional skills and contributions to several blockbuster movies, the VFX artist has emerged as a shining star in the world of Bollywood. Born & raised in a small village in Punjab, his journey to success showcases the power of perseverance & passion. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 