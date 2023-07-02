McCartney And Walsh Grab Podiums At Lausanne Diamond League

Eliza McCartney claimed a hugely satisfying first Diamond League podium in five years in the women’s pole vault and Tom Walsh pushed World and Olympic champion Ryan Crouser close in the men’s shot put on an eye-catching night for Kiwi athletes in Lausanne.

Competing at her first Diamond League for four years, McCartney delivered a massively encouraging performance to place third with a best of 4.71m and bank her first Diamond League podium since finishing second in Eugene in May 2018.

With the Kiwi in supreme form, it looked for a large portion of the competition like the 26-year-old Rio Olympic bronze medallist would be set for her maiden Diamond League victory.

Comfortably clearing her opening height of 4.51m she then eased clear at the first time of asking at 4.61m. McCartney then let out a scream of joy after soaring clear at 4.71m with her first effort to sit in provisional first after Wilma Murto of Finland and World and Olympic champion Moon required second and third-time clearances, respectively, to clear that height.

The Kiwi, however, could unfortunately not clear the next height of 4.77m – what would have been a season’s best mark for the Kiwi. Murto, the European champion, soared clear at 4.77m with her first-time clearance and Moon gambled by passing and the competition moved on to 4.82m. While the Finn was unable to improve, Moon stole a dramatic victory by wriggling clear at 4.82m with her third and final attempt.

McCartney said: “I was so happy to be back competing at this level, nothing would have gotten me down. It’s been a long hiatus, but I’ve been welcomed back so warmly by all the girls. I was so happy to open with a 4.71m at my first comp of the (Northern Hemisphere) season, with plenty more in the tank.

“I also jumped better technically than during the domestic season, so I couldn’t ask for any more.”

Walsh secured second in the men’s shot behind Crouser, the world record-holder, but will take heart from finishing 30cm behind his long-time rival.

On a chilly night in Switzerland, Crouser took a first round lead with a 22.27m effort some distance clear of the Cantabrian’s 21.51m.

The key throws were delivered in the second stanza as Crouser added a further 2cm on to his first round throw with Walsh powering the 7.26kg to a handy 21.99m. Neither thrower could improve during the remainder of the competition. The giant American was beyond 22m on five occasions but the 31-year-old New Zealander will be encouraged to come within striking distance of Crouser. Filip Mihaljevic of Croatia rounded out the podium in third with a best of 21.42m.

Walsh said: “I feel quite frustrated tonight because I didn’t get the job done. I didn’t quite nail it as I hoped I would. What I love about coming to Lausanne is that the tracks are so close to the public. This is my seventh or eighth time in Lausanne and I hope to keep coming back.”

Kiwi Sam Tanner, 22, produced an outstanding run to place fifth in a world-class 1500m in a season’s best of 3:32.27. It was the second best 1500m performance of his career behind the 3:31.34 he posted at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The diminutive Papamoa-based athlete ran a sensible race. Sat mid-pack for the first half of the race, he then gradually easing through the field, and he will be delighted with his efforts which bodes well for the rest of the campaign leading into the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway was unstoppable clocking a meet record 3:28.72 for victory with Lemecha Girma setting an Ethiopian record of 3:29.51 in second and Great Britain’s Josh Kerr posting a season’s best of 3:29.64 for third.

Kiwi Zoe Hobbs enjoyed a solid run to place fifth in the women’s 100m, clocking 11.20 (-0.8m/s).

The Oceania 100m record-holder made a blistering start and at 70m only eventual race winner Marie-Josee Ta Lou, a two-time World Championship 100m medallist, headed the Auckland-based sprinter.

While the rampant Ivorian took out a comfortable race win in 10.88, Hobbs was passed by several sprinters in the latter stages as she flashed past the line in fifth. Great Britain’s Darryl Neita finished strongly to take second in 11.07 and German Gina Luckenkemper placing third in 11.17.

***The next Diamond League in Stockholm, which will be screened live on TVNZ+ between 4am-6am on Monday, will feature Kiwi Hamish Kerr in the high jump and George Beamish in the men’s 3000m steeplechase.

