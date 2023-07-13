MNZ Celebrating Matariki: A Spectacular Evening!

It was an unforgettable night yesterday as Multicultural New Zealand and its four Wellington regional councils: Wellington, Hutt, Upper Hutt and Porirua came together to celebrate Matariki. The evening of Wednesday, 12th July 2023, was filled with joy, cultural performances, and a mesmerising atmosphere that left us all in awe.

It was heartwarming to see a large audience, including families, come together to commemorate this special occasion. We were also honoured to have the presence of members from the diplomatic corps, politicians, government officials, MoU partner organisations, and various community leaders.

Matariki, also known as the Māori New Year, holds deep cultural and spiritual importance for the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand. It was truly heartwarming to witness the diversity of attendees who joined us in embracing and honouring this rich heritage.

In his speech, MNZ President Pancha Narayanan spoke about how Matariki connected us all.

“There are three days in New Zealand that define us as New Zealanders. One is Waitangi. Next is Anzac Day that we share with the Australians. And the third is Matariki,” Mr Narayanan emphasised.

He welcomed all while he talked about Matariki and celestial stars.

He added that Māori tikanga is special. “Incredibly special. It is an ancient Māori cultural day of observance. Unadulterated by religion, unadulterated by government, unadulterated by politics. It goes back to the five earthly (earth, water, fire, wind, and space) elements that make us all. Irrespective of what our faith is, what our creed is, what our race is,” Mr Narayanan stated.

As we reflect on the evening, we are filled with gratitude and a renewed appreciation for the cultural diversity that enriches our community. Matariki has not only brought us together but also reminded us of the importance of preserving and celebrating our unique traditions.

Thank you once again to all who attended, performed, and contributed to this spectacular celebration of Matariki. We look forward to more opportunities to come together and cherish the rich cultural tapestry that unites us all.

