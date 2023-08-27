Wesche Secures Spot In Women’s Shot Put Final

Maddi Wesche has qualified for the Women’s Shot Put final of the 2023 World Athletics Championships with a best throw of 18.59m in her opening round of qualification. The kiwi shot put queen finished in twelfth position to fill the last spot available as a non-automatic qualifier.

Conditions were once again very warm in Budapest at the National Athletics Centre, but Wesche was able to negotiate the heat to set up a final appearance, her third time appearing in a World Athletics Championships shot put final.

Wesche is bidding to become only the second NZ medallist in this event at a World Championships. Dame Valerie Adams won four gold medals and a silver medal.

The competition was incredibly strong with eight women surpassing the automatic qualifying mark of 19.10m, leaving Wesche a nervous wait to know if she would fill one of the last four spots to make the cut and go through to the final. Wesche opened her competition with a solid 18.59m, which would prove to be her best throw of the qualification. In round two, Wesche flung the shot out to 18.10m, and her final round effort broke the ground at 17.93m.

Within Wesche’s qualification group B, Dongmo from Portugal topped the group with a throw of 19.59m, followed in second place by Ogunleye from Germany who smashed a personal best of 19.44m, and rounding out the top three was American Ealey with a 19.27m put. Across in group A, Schidler of the Netherlands lead all competitors with a season’s best of 19.64m, to have her as the one to beat in the final. Another American, Ewen placed second in the group with 19.42m, and third place went to Mitton of Canada with a 19.37m throw.

Upon reflection of the competition, Wesche said: “The atmosphere was great, it was super hot, waiting in between each of the throws was a little difficult, but we got the job done.”

“I would have liked a lot more speed and a bit more intensity, but I’m lucky enough to come back to the final and to finish that off.”

The approach to the final for Wesche . . . “Stay happy, stay cool, stay calm . . . and speed!”

Maddi Wesche will have a quick turnaround to the final of the women’s shot put which takes place from 06:15 on Sunday (27 August)

