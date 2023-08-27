Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Wesche Secures Spot In Women’s Shot Put Final

Sunday, 27 August 2023, 5:33 am
Press Release: Athletics New Zealand

Maddi Wesche has qualified for the Women’s Shot Put final of the 2023 World Athletics Championships with a best throw of 18.59m in her opening round of qualification. The kiwi shot put queen finished in twelfth position to fill the last spot available as a non-automatic qualifier.

Conditions were once again very warm in Budapest at the National Athletics Centre, but Wesche was able to negotiate the heat to set up a final appearance, her third time appearing in a World Athletics Championships shot put final.

Wesche is bidding to become only the second NZ medallist in this event at a World Championships. Dame Valerie Adams won four gold medals and a silver medal.

The competition was incredibly strong with eight women surpassing the automatic qualifying mark of 19.10m, leaving Wesche a nervous wait to know if she would fill one of the last four spots to make the cut and go through to the final. Wesche opened her competition with a solid 18.59m, which would prove to be her best throw of the qualification. In round two, Wesche flung the shot out to 18.10m, and her final round effort broke the ground at 17.93m.

Within Wesche’s qualification group B, Dongmo from Portugal topped the group with a throw of 19.59m, followed in second place by Ogunleye from Germany who smashed a personal best of 19.44m, and rounding out the top three was American Ealey with a 19.27m put. Across in group A, Schidler of the Netherlands lead all competitors with a season’s best of 19.64m, to have her as the one to beat in the final. Another American, Ewen placed second in the group with 19.42m, and third place went to Mitton of Canada with a 19.37m throw.

Upon reflection of the competition, Wesche said: “The atmosphere was great, it was super hot, waiting in between each of the throws was a little difficult, but we got the job done.”

“I would have liked a lot more speed and a bit more intensity, but I’m lucky enough to come back to the final and to finish that off.”

The approach to the final for Wesche . . . “Stay happy, stay cool, stay calm . . . and speed!”

Maddi Wesche will have a quick turnaround to the final of the women’s shot put which takes place from 06:15 on Sunday (27 August)

*Follow timetable/results here

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Athletics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Maiden NZ: Don McGlashan To Be Inducted Into Music Hall Of Fame

This honour will celebrate not only his iconic songwriting, and acclaimed work as a composer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist, but also recognise his pivotal role as an advocate and leader in the music community. More


NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards: One Scoop or Two?

Twenty judges led by Jackie Matthews had the arduous task of evaluating each entry with meticulous attention to detail. A total of 183 medals were bestowed upon the finest Kiwi-made ice cream & gelato creations, with Matthews noting flavour trends that had evolved from last year's entries. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Stagecraft: Kate Atkinson's Abandonment

Kate Atkinson's Abandonment is a tale of love and death, family dynamics, and the legacies we leave. Set across two time periods, the echoes between past and present remind us that the past isn’t as far away as we think. More


Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 