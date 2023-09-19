Over 600 Athletes Head To Mount Maunganui For The NZ Bridge Congress

Following the AIMS games, locals will be seeing a different type of sports team around town from the last week of September. At first glance they might not look like highly-honed athletes that often book out the Stadium, but for many competing in the National Bridge Congress, these athletes practice for hours a day, travel the country chasing rating points and are at their peak mental state to enable them to concentrate and count cards for 10 hours a day for 8 days straight.

NZ Bridge is hosting the upcoming 37th National Bridge Congress, being held in Mount Maunganui from the 23rd to the 30th of September 2023. This highly anticipated event marks the second time the congress has been held in Mount Maunganui, showcasing the region's strong influence and appeal within the bridge community.

The National Bridge Congress brings together a diverse array of players, ranging from strong international-level competitors, those who have attended all 37 congresses, to those who have just learnt and are attending for the first time. This unique blend of players fosters an exciting and enriching environment that promotes the growth and development of bridge across the nation.

Some of those who have registered already include Adam Kaplan, 27-year-old Bridge professional from NYC and we welcome the Bridge Black team and many of the Australian national team who competed in Morocco at the world champs last month.

Traditionally attracting over 700 players throughout the week, this year's congress is, for the first time, part of the World Bridge Tour, attracting international players to New Zealand. The event serves as a platform for players to compete, learn, and network, all under the shared love for this strategic and competitive card game.

"We are really happy to bring back the National Bridge Congress to Mount Maunganui," expressed NZ Bridge Congress Manager, Teri Logie, who is also Club Captain for the Mount Maunganui Bridge Club. "It is a testament to the region's appeal and the strong Bridge community that exists here. This event is a celebration of our game, and we look forward to providing players, both seasoned and aspiring, with an unforgettable week of Bridge, camaraderie, and skill-building opportunities."

The National Bridge Congress brings a range of players, contributing to the Bay of Plenty Tourism with 80% of those attending from outside the Bay, and over 60 players from our friends across the ditch in Australia.

NZ Bridge Events Manager, Bridget Hannaway, says “based on early registrations – we are expecting to exceed that this year and it includes some of the young stars attending from abroad who were attracted by the World Tour Status”. The average length of stay last year was 6 days and they were more likely to eat out every night bringing a lot of much needed revenue to the region.

Bridget says: “Throughout the congress, participants can expect an exciting lineup of tournaments, challenging competitions, and social events designed to foster connections and promote the sharing of bridge knowledge. We are very grateful to have received funding support from Tourism BOP, Tauranga City Council, TECT and the NZ Bridge Foundation, to hold this event. The scenic coastal location of Mount Maunganui adds to the attraction, offering people an opportunity to enjoy the local environment and hospitality during their downtime.”

NZ Bridge invites both local and international bridge players to join in this socially and mentally stimulating event and embrace the joys of Bridge within New Zealand's vibrant community. For more information and registration details, people are encouraged to visit the official NZ Bridge website at www.playbridge.co.nz.

