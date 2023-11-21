Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Defence Force On Display At Wings Over Wairarapa

Tuesday, 21 November 2023, 10:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

You’ll find the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) in the sky and on the ground at this year’s Wings over Wairarapa Air Festival, to be held at Hood Aerodrome in Masterton this weekend.

Wings over Wairarapa Air Festival attendees will see the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s Kiwi Blue Parachute Team leaping from a C-130 Hercules

The Black Falcons, the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) display team, flying the T-6C Texan II aircraft, will kick off their summer display season at the festival.

They’ll take to the skies in an Air Force Heritage Flight formation, alongside the Biggin Hill Trust’s Spitfire Mk IX, while the RNZAF Kiwi Blue Parachute Team will be leaping from a C-130 Hercules, demonstrating their ability to land on the mark.

Aircraft enthusiasts will also be able to see the brand new P-8A Poseidon aircraft, an SH-2G(I) Seasprite helicopter, and the NH90 and A109 helicopters.

Coming all the way from Yokota Air Base in Japan are members of the United States Air Force, with a C-130J model aircraft similar to the one that will be replacing New Zealand’s H-model fleet next year.

Soldiers from the New Zealand Army 16 Field Regiment will be on the ground with military vehicles including a Light Armoured Vehicle, as well as a weapons display.

RNZAF Display Director Jim Rankin said attending the airshow would be a great way for the public to see the NZDF up close.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Unless we’ve helped you in situations like disaster relief or search and rescue, you may not have had a chance to talk to our people or see our assets and equipment up close,” Mr Rankin said.

“Every NZDF representative at the event is well trained and highly skilled at what they do. We appreciate the chance to show and tell people about that.”

Wings over Wairarapa runs from 24 to 26 November. More information and tickets can be found at: www.wings.org.nz

 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Defence Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
International Art Centre: Rare Goldie Landscape Expected To Fetch $150,000

When Evening Shadows Fall is one of four works by Goldie included in a sale of Important and Rare Art at the International Art Centre in Parnell on November 28. Goldie painted only a handful of landscapes, concentrating mainly on indigenous portraits, which earned him a global reputation as NZ’s finest painter of respected Māori elders (kaumātua). More


Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 