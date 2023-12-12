Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
'TIOI'- New tune from Rei with a DnB remix from Sean Richards, ready to roll!

Tuesday, 12 December 2023, 8:00 pm
Press Release: Kog Studio

‘Tioi is all about letting go, going with your feelings and getting out of your head.’ 

New month, new Rei single! Tioi, meaning ‘to sway’ in te reo Maori. A groovy sun-soaked tune to get your hips swinging and your feet 2 stepping, with Rei’s pop tones mixed with afro and reggaeton rhythms.

Tioi follows up his 2023 singles of Bags, Island Time (#10 NZ Hot Charts) and All We Got (#8) both from the upcoming album Moisturize and Decolonise.

Known for his positive vibes, Rei is working on a series of singles from the album to kick off a full festival season with his dance crew and new light rakau show. Tioi follows up his previous 2023 singles of Bags, Island Time (#10 NZ Hot Charts) and All We Got (#8) both from the upcoming album Moisturize and Decolonise.

Following his 8 date NZ tour, a Pacific Music nomination and 4 Maori Music Awards nods for 2022’s album ARIKI, Rei is excited to drop another tune before the end of 2023. Rei is also fresh home from showcasing at SXSW Sydney and co-hosting Stewart Island’s music festival Rakiura Rhyme Machine. Rei has a stacked summer, so be sure to catch him playing ‘Tioi’ at Soundsplash, Womad, Festival of Lights and more to be announced!

www.musicbyrei.com

