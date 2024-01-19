Daniel Faitaua Joins Breakfast

TVNZ is thrilled to announce that Daniel Faitaua will be joining Breakfast. Daniel will present TVNZ’s flagship morning news programme alongside Jenny-May Clarkson, Chris Chang and Anna Burns-Francis.

Daniel is no stranger to early starts having previously been on Breakfast from 2016-2019. He left the show to take up the role of TVNZ’s Europe Correspondent. Most recently, Daniel has been presenting 1News at 6 and has been a reporter on Seven Sharp.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Breakfast and joining the amazing stable of talent, in front and behind the camera. I’ve always loved the excitement of live TV and now I get to jump back into three hours of it, waking up with you every morning. I’ll be there bright and early on Monday, a large coffee in hand, and ready to kickstart an exciting 2024” says Daniel.

Join Daniel, Jenny-May, Chris, and Anna for their first show of the year when, New Zealand’s number one morning news programme, Breakfast returns to TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+ on Monday 22 January, 6am – 9am.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

