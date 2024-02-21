Local Producers Launch The Taste Taranaki Producers Map
As part of an effort to boost food tourism in the region, a collective of sixteen Taranaki food and drink producers have teamed up to create the Taste Taranaki Producer Map, a tourist map showcasing a range of breweries, coffee roasters, distilleries, wineries, and other food businesses.
Focused on food producers (rather cafés and restaurants) the Taste Taranaki Producers Map hopes to help visitors to the region find delicious, local food experiences and show that Taranaki is a diverse and exceptional food destination worth visiting.
While the majority of the producers are located in Ngāmotu New Plymouth it also features producers from Hawera, Stratford and Oakura. All of these producers are open to visitors and the map has information about their opening hours and what to expect.
The producers are as follows:
Baked by Blanche / Good Score Food Store
Billow Bakery
Known Unknown / House Wine
Meat to You / Fork to Field
Escape Coffee
Farmers Market Taranaki
Okurukuru Wines
Ozone Coffee
Fenton St Distillery and Arts Collective
Juno Gin
Proof & Stock
Giles Chocolatier
Little Liberty Creamery
The Theoretical Brewer / The Corner
Three Sisters Brewery
The Taste Taranaki Producers Map will be available from Thursday 22 February and can be found at all 16 producer outlets; the Puke Ariki, Hawera, and Stratford iSites; and hotels around Taranaki. The Taste Taranaki Producers Map was produced in conjunction with local design and marketing agency The Creatives.