Local Producers Launch The Taste Taranaki Producers Map

As part of an effort to boost food tourism in the region, a collective of sixteen Taranaki food and drink producers have teamed up to create the Taste Taranaki Producer Map, a tourist map showcasing a range of breweries, coffee roasters, distilleries, wineries, and other food businesses.

Focused on food producers (rather cafés and restaurants) the Taste Taranaki Producers Map hopes to help visitors to the region find delicious, local food experiences and show that Taranaki is a diverse and exceptional food destination worth visiting.

While the majority of the producers are located in Ngāmotu New Plymouth it also features producers from Hawera, Stratford and Oakura. All of these producers are open to visitors and the map has information about their opening hours and what to expect.

The producers are as follows:

Baked by Blanche / Good Score Food Store

Billow Bakery

Known Unknown / House Wine

Meat to You / Fork to Field

Escape Coffee

Farmers Market Taranaki

Okurukuru Wines

Ozone Coffee

Fenton St Distillery and Arts Collective

Juno Gin

Proof & Stock

Giles Chocolatier

Little Liberty Creamery

The Theoretical Brewer / The Corner

Three Sisters Brewery

The Taste Taranaki Producers Map will be available from Thursday 22 February and can be found at all 16 producer outlets; the Puke Ariki, Hawera, and Stratford iSites; and hotels around Taranaki. The Taste Taranaki Producers Map was produced in conjunction with local design and marketing agency The Creatives.

