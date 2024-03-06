Māpura Studios Present A Panel Discussion – Art As An Agent Of Change.

Māpura Studios have assembled a panel of experts to challenge the structural forces and imperatives that tell us who matters, and who doesn't matter, in our society. And whether, in fact, art matters.

The panellists will look at the difference between truth, lies, and assumption when it comes to people’s capability and contribution. And the truth, lies, and assumptions about what really matters to people.

Māpura’s vision sees art as an active agent of change; it informs hearts and minds, which changes how people act in the world. The discussion will investigate how to strengthen personal and community creative expression, and innovative ways to share the critical insights that artists work so hard to uncover.

Everyone is welcome. There will be a NZSL interpreter at the event.

Māpura Studios is an inclusive art space formed in 2000 with a focus on supporting artists from the disability community.

www.mapurastudios.org.nz

Wednesday 20th March, 6pm – 8pm

At The Arts House Trust, Pah Homestead, 72 Hillsborough Rd, Hillsborough

https://www.artshousetrust.co.nz/hours-location

With the support of Creative New Zealand.

The chair

Peter Feeney, actor, writer, teacher & director

https://pfeeney.com/

The panelists

Madeleine Chapman, writer, journalist, and editor of The Spinoff

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Madeleine_Chapman

Jeanine Clarkin, (Ngaati Hako Ngaati Paaoa Ngaati Raukawa Ngaati Ranginui Ngai te rangi), Māori fashion activist and designer, curator and environmentalist

https://www.jeanineclarkin.com/

Dr Jeremy Mayall, experimental musician, and CEO of Creative Waikato

https://creativewaikato.co.nz/

Philip Clarke, (Ngāti Awa), curator, Chair of the Blumhardt Foundation

http://www.blumhardt.nz/

