Record Crowds At 87th Wānaka A&P Show

The Wānaka A&P Show welcomed more than 44,000 people to its 87th event at the weekend.

Organisers of the anticipated annual Show – which is renowned as one of the South Island’s biggest agricultural and pastoral events – were thrilled with the turnout, particularly with the mix of town and country gathering to celebrate New Zealand’s rural roots.

Wānaka A&P Show general manager Jane Stalker says it was fantastic to see friends and family from around New Zealand come together at the Show.

“It’s always exciting to see people connect as they explore and stroll around the event,” Stalker says. “It brings a fun, vibrant buzz to the two-day event and creates a real community feel. This truly comes down to the people who attend and make the Show their own.

“We had families parked up watching the live entertainment acts, friends roaming around the trade stalls and scouting out the reimagined Rural Village area,” she says. “It’s always humbling reflecting on the incredible support every year.”

The 2024 Show hosted an impressive entertainment line-up of nine different acts, including headliners the Topp Twins, as well as Adam McGrath from the Eastern, singers Barry Saunders and Jackie Bristow and entertainer Lieutenant Lou. The traditional equestrian and livestock events were also a highlight of the Show, along with 513 trade exhibitors and the world-famous Jack Russell race.

More than 90 Jack Russells competed in the quirky race, with Fred – a 15-month-old Jack Russell from Southland – taking out first place.

“The Jack Russell Race is always entertaining to watch, as crowds line the Main Ring and passionately cheer on their favourite canine,” Stalker says. “The Show also attracted some exceptional talent in the various livestock and rural competitions this year, which provides an opportunity to show non-rural folk the many wonderful aspects of New Zealand’s agricultural sector.

“Overall, it has been another sensational Show, and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who attended and helped to produce the event. We had more than 270 volunteers this year, which is fantastic.”

Next year’s Wānaka A&P Show will be held on March 7-8, 2025.

