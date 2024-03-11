Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Record Crowds At 87th Wānaka A&P Show

Monday, 11 March 2024, 9:51 am
Press Release: Wanaka A and P Show

The Wānaka A&P Show welcomed more than 44,000 people to its 87th event at the weekend.

Organisers of the anticipated annual Show – which is renowned as one of the South Island’s biggest agricultural and pastoral events – were thrilled with the turnout, particularly with the mix of town and country gathering to celebrate New Zealand’s rural roots.

Wānaka A&P Show general manager Jane Stalker says it was fantastic to see friends and family from around New Zealand come together at the Show.

“It’s always exciting to see people connect as they explore and stroll around the event,” Stalker says. “It brings a fun, vibrant buzz to the two-day event and creates a real community feel. This truly comes down to the people who attend and make the Show their own.

“We had families parked up watching the live entertainment acts, friends roaming around the trade stalls and scouting out the reimagined Rural Village area,” she says. “It’s always humbling reflecting on the incredible support every year.”

The 2024 Show hosted an impressive entertainment line-up of nine different acts, including headliners the Topp Twins, as well as Adam McGrath from the Eastern, singers Barry Saunders and Jackie Bristow and entertainer Lieutenant Lou. The traditional equestrian and livestock events were also a highlight of the Show, along with 513 trade exhibitors and the world-famous Jack Russell race.

More than 90 Jack Russells competed in the quirky race, with Fred – a 15-month-old Jack Russell from Southland – taking out first place.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The Jack Russell Race is always entertaining to watch, as crowds line the Main Ring and passionately cheer on their favourite canine,” Stalker says. “The Show also attracted some exceptional talent in the various livestock and rural competitions this year, which provides an opportunity to show non-rural folk the many wonderful aspects of New Zealand’s agricultural sector.

“Overall, it has been another sensational Show, and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who attended and helped to produce the event. We had more than 270 volunteers this year, which is fantastic.”

Next year’s Wānaka A&P Show will be held on March 7-8, 2025.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wanaka A and P Show on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 