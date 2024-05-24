Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Celebrating Samoan Language Week: Pacific Kids Learning Introduces New Content

Friday, 24 May 2024, 9:48 am
Press Release: Pacific Kids Learning

Pacific Kids’ Learning (PKL) has launched new Samoan content on its Pacific Digital Library streaming platform, in celebration of Samoan Language Week, Vaiaso o le Gagana Sāmoa. This year's theme, Tautua i le alofa, manuia le lumana’i – Serve in love for a blessed future, emphasises the importance of service founded on love, aligning with PKL’s heartwarming story of a family making Samoan cocoa in its new content series, Fa’apa’u Koko Sāmoa.

Theresa Tupuola-Sorenson, co-founder and Education Director of PKL, said the social enterprise is dedicated to supporting the preservation and celebration of Samoan language and culture by providing fresh and engaging content for children, parents, and educators.

"Samoan is now one of the three most widely spoken languages in New Zealand. When children and students are encouraged to learn their language and culture, in this case, Samoan, they not only enhance their knowledge but also their confidence in their cultural heritage and sense of identity," Theresa said. “We are also able to reaffirm important Samoan values such as tautua (service) and alofa (love).”

"The Pacific Digital Library aims to empower kids, schools, and families to strengthen and expand the reach of traditional knowledge. We do this by fusing cultural heritage and language with animations and resources, creating opportunities for children to connect with their roots while enjoying quality content.”

The latest story adds to the treasure trove of stories available on the Pacific Digital Library. It features the story of 9-year-old Kerry Fiaui, a girl of Samoan and Tongan descent who visits her ancestral homeland of Sāmoa, and learns the traditional method of making koko (cocoa). This educational narrative emphasises the importance of preserving and understanding cultural practices, family, and of course, food and fun.

Kerry said she was nervous and excited about seeing her story come to life, and wanted people to see how koko was made, and enjoy the experience as much as she did: "My favourite part was finding cocoa beans and cocoa. At that time, it was my first time in Sāmoa."

Susan Fiaui, Kerry's mother, reflected on the broader impact of the story saying she hoped that viewers felt educated and had a deeper appreciation for Samoan heritage, whether they’re Samoan themselves, mixed heritage like Kerry, or curious about Pacific cultures.

Join PKL in Celebrating Samoan Language Week

Pacific Kids’ Learning invites families, educators, and communities to explore this new content and celebrate Samoan Language Week. PKL’s goal is to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for Samoan culture among young learners through authentic and engaging storytelling.

For more information about Pacific Kids Learning, access to ECE, junior, and intermediate teaching resources, and to begin streaming original Pacific content today, visit www.pacificdigitallibrary.com.

  • Fa’apa’u Koko Sāmoa Credits
  • Author: Kerry Fiaui
  • Adapted by: Pacific Kids’ Learning
  • Illustrator: Thomas Greentree
  • Animator: Nik Scarr
  • Narrator (English version): Kerry Fiaui
  • Narrator (Samoan version): Elianna Amituana'i
  • Project Coordinator: Elisabeth Kumaran
  • Video Editor: Victor Cham
  • Publisher Copyright: Pacific Kids’ Learning
  • Special Thanks to: The Ministry of Education
  • Translated by: Melissa Porter

