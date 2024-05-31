Kiwi Boxer Andrei Mikhailovich's Unified Middleweight World Title Shot Confirmed

Janibek Alimkhanuly - Andrei Mikhailovich Unified Middleweight World Title Showdown

July 13 at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (May 30, 2024) — Undefeated New Zealand contender Andrei Mikhilovich is seeking to create history against Kazakhstan’s middleweight king Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly for the WBO and IBF world titles on Saturday, July 13, at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Andrei Mikhailovich Courtesy: No Limit Boxing

The event is promoted by Top Rank, in association with No Limit Boxing.

Mikhailovich (21-0, 13 KOs) was born in Saint Petersburg, Russia, and was raised in New Zealand. He began boxing at 15 and turned pro five years later in April 2018. Mikhailovich captured his first regional strap with a third-round TKO versus Ernesto España in June 2022 and decisioned Francis Waitai across eight rounds the following month. He registered his most impressive victory in April 2023 by rising off the canvas in the opening stanza to stop then-unbeaten Edisson Saltarin in five. He returned one year later to score a first-round TKO win over Les Sherrington.

Mikhailovich said, “At the end of the day, Janibek is just another guy, another test on my way to greatness. Others will say this is a big deal, but to me, this is fate. I was born for this. Since day one, I have planned to dominate, take over, and control my destiny. I train relentlessly, eat right, and always maintain a warrior's mindset, so I don’t need any extra motivation because the two belts are on the line.”

Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum said: “Janibek is the best middleweight in the world and willing to fight anyone in that division. Mikhailovich is a hungry, undefeated contender, and he is coming from New Zealand to shake up the title picture.”

Janibek (15-0, 10 KOs), a 2016 Olympian, quickly rose the ranks from prospect to contender ranks. In 2021, he registered knockout wins over former belt-holders Rob Brant and Hassan N'Dam before securing the WBO Interim middleweight world title with a second-round demolition of Danny Dignum in May 2022. He was elevated to full champion after Demetrius Andrade vacated the title and made his first defense with a unanimous points win versus Denzel Bentley that November. In May 2023, he blasted out Canadian contender Steven Butler in two rounds and became a unified champion that October by vanquishing IBF king Vincenzo Gualtieri via sixth-round TKO.

“I look forward to defending my world titles, and I must give Andrei Mikhailovich a lot of credit. The other world middleweight champions refused the challenge, and he stepped up to the plate,” Janibek said.

“On July 13 in Las Vegas, I will show the world ‘Qazaq Style’ again. The road to undisputed continues, and Mikhailovich is in my way.”

