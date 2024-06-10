UIM Jet Sprint World Championship Roars Back To New Zealand After Nine Years

Current Group A UIM world champion, New Zealander, Ollie Silverton (Photo credit: Shot 360 Photography)

The adrenaline-fueled UIM Jet Sprint World Championship is set to make a triumphant return to the stunning landscapes of New Zealand, marking its first appearance since 2016. Organisers have announced the eagerly awaited championship, featuring two electrifying rounds to be held in Wanaka and Wanganui in early 2025.

The roaring action kicks off with Round One in Wanaka on January 25th & 26th, followed by Round Two in Wanganui on February 1st & 2nd, 2025. Jet sprint enthusiasts and thrill-seekers alike can expect a spectacle of speed, skill, and sheer excitement as teams from across the globe converge on New Zealand's picturesque shores.

Teams hailing from New Zealand, Australia, the USA, and Canada will compete fiercely across three thrilling classes: Superboats, Group A, and the newly formed LS Class, promising spectators an unparalleled display of jet sprint prowess.

The competition will see reigning champions defend their titles, with Phonsy Mullen of Australia currently holding the Superboat crown and New Zealand's very own Ollie Silverton reigning supreme in the Group A category.

"The return of the UIM Jet Sprint World Championship to New Zealand is a momentous occasion for fans, competitors, and organisers alike," remarked event spokesperson Julia Murray "We're thrilled to showcase the world's finest jet sprint talent against the breathtaking backdrop of New Zealand's natural beauty. With new classes and seasoned champions, the 2025 championship promises to be an unforgettable experience for all."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The UIM Jet Sprint World Championship embodies the pinnacle of jet sprint racing, combining blistering speed, precise manoeuvring, and heart-pounding excitement. Don't miss your chance to witness history in the making as the world's fastest navigate the twists and turns of New Zealand's waterways.

About UIM Jet Sprint World Championship:

The UIM Jet Sprint World Championship is the premier international jet sprint racing series, attracting top talent and thrill-seekers from around the world. Known for its high-speed action and technical precision, the championship showcases the best in jet sprint racing across multiple classes, providing an exhilarating experience for competitors and spectators alike.

© Scoop Media

