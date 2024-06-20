Integrity Sport And Recreation Commission Appoints First Chief Executive

Rebecca Rolls has been appointed chief executive of the Integrity Sport and Recreation Commission.

A newly established independent Crown entity, the Commission is tasked with promoting and protecting the safety and wellbeing of participants and the fairness of competition in the sport and recreation sector.

It will commence operation from 1 July.

Having filled leadership positions at Police, Corrections, the Serious Fraud Office and Sport New Zealand during her career in the public service, Rolls brings a wealth of experience to the position.

"I am honoured and excited to be a part of the new Commission, which will have such an important role in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of participants in sport and recreation across the motu,” said Rolls, a former dual sporting international who represented New Zealand in football and cricket.

“Sport and recreation are integral to our culture as New Zealanders, and it’s critical that everyone can enjoy participating in a safe and fair environment.”

As director of the Integrity Transition Programme tasked with establishing the Commission, Rolls played a key role in ensuring the organisation will be operational from 1 July.

She will be responsible for building the Commission’s team, driving the rollout of a Code of Integrity for Sport and Recreation in Aotearoa, and ensuring that the new system for integrity in sport and recreation is strong and fit for purpose.

Drug Free Sport New Zealand and its anti-doping functions will be folded into the Commission, which will also operate an independent and accessible complaints and resolution service.

Commission chair Don Mackinnon said Rolls’ appointment followed a robust and competitive selection process.

"I’m delighted to confirm Rebecca as the Commission’s inaugural chief executive,” Mackinnon said.

“Rebecca’s extensive experience and connections within the sector make her the right person to lead the Commission’s efforts to support safer and fairer sport and recreation in Aotearoa for all New Zealanders.”

Mackinnon paid tribute to the work of Drug Free Sport New Zealand (DFSNZ) chief executive Nick Paterson, whose role is disestablished from 1 July.

“Nick has been an outstanding leader and his work – and that of the entire Drug Free Sport New Zealand team – has played a vital role in preserving and enhancing New Zealand’s reputation on the global sporting stage while supporting our athletes to compete in clean and fair sport.

“That work will now transfer to the Commission.

“I’m delighted that Nick has agreed to play a role in setting up the Commission to ensure the smooth transition of New Zealand’s gold standard anti-doping programmes and services.”

The chair of DFSNZ, Tim Castle, also complimented Paterson’s professionalism and leadership over the seven years of his tenure as chief executive of the organisation.

“Throughout that time Nick has been the architect and initiator, along with the team at Drug Free Sport New Zealand, of an entirely new set of strategic objectives for anti-doping work. The focus has shifted from simply testing athletes to supporting clean athletes in all of their endeavours nationally and internationally, with an emphasis on education and advocacy.”

Castle’s tenure as chair of the DFSNZ board comes to a natural conclusion on 30 June. He will now serve on the nine-member Commission board.

The Integrity Sport and Recreation Commission is the result of an extensive review of the sport and recreation sector.

It is an independent organisation tasked with preventing and addressing threats to integrity in sport in New Zealand.

The Commission will work independently across the sport and recreation sector to promote and protect the safety and wellbeing of participants and fairness of competition.

DFSNZ will be folded into The Commission from July 1. The Commission will then be Aotearoa’s National Anti-Doping Organisation.

It will work with sporting and recreation organisations to help raise their integrity capability, and provide a safe and accessible complaints resolution service.

