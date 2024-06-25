New Zealand Short Film Will Be The Pre-show Entertainment On The Big Screen In The USA This Weekend!

After a hugely successful international film festival run, Be Quiet short film by rising Tauranga horror film director Gary Davies has hit the big time!

Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas, voted the "#1 theaters in America" by Entertainment Weekly and the "Coolest Movie Theaters in the World" by Wired magazine, have secured Be Quiet for the pre-show entertainment on the big screen before A Quiet Place: Day One.

Set to be one of this US summers' blockbuster films, A Quiet Place: Day One will be hitting cinemas around the globe on 28 June.

At close to 30 Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas across the USA - including New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin and Southwest Florida - a little kiwi film that could - will be the pre-show entertainment.

Shot in a historic haunted farmhouse on the outskirts of Tauranga, Be Quiet is a tale of two kiwi kids menaced by a late-night monster - the perfect accompaniment to the third instalment of the Quiet Place big-budget franchise.

Be Quiet has received international acclaim since its Aotearoa premiere at the Village Cinema Tauranga in 2021, winning Best Horror Short Film at the Golden Lion International Film Festival in India, and official selection in the Atlanta Horror Film Festival, DJANHO! Brazilian Film Festival, London’s Halloween Horror Fest, and Top of the South Film Festival Nelson.

And the wins just keep on coming for the kiwi short.

Winner: Best Actress, Best Cinematography/DOP & Best Poster at the David Film Festival 2023

Winner: DADASAHEB PHALKE Award (Father Of Indian Cinema) for Best Horror / Sci-Fi Short Film at the Aasha International Film Festival 2023

Winner: Best Horror Short, Global Film Exhibition 2023

Winner: Best Horror Short, Black Horse International Film Festival 2023

Winner: Audience Choice Award for Best Of The Year for 'Best Scene Under 3 Minutes' at the Scene Awards 2022

Winner: Best Horror Short Film, Golden Lion International Film Festival 2022

Winner: Princeton Tiger Award for excellence in filmmaking, Nassau Film Festival 2022

Runner-up Best Film: Indie Suspense Horror Sci-Fi Film Festival 2021, Best of the Semester', Scene Awards 2022

Finalist: Monsterflix Awards 2021, Diabolical Horror Film Festival 2021, Indie Horror Film Festival 2022, Austin After Dark Film Festival 2021 (Best Horror Micro Film)

To be playing on the big screen as pre-show entertainment for one of the biggest films of the year is the icing on the cake for film writer and director Gary Davies.

“The cast and crew of Be Quiet were locally-based and everyone worked hard to get the film looking like a big-budget affair. Whakatāne-based Producer Simone Ashton ensured we achieved high production values for the NZ$8K film and put together a thorough festival strategy to maximise its reach.”

This strategy has paid dividends as the little kiwi short film continues to make a big global impact - this time as the curtain-raiser to one of this year's most talked about horror films.

Davies has a slate of horror features he is working towards getting into production, including ‘Beneath’ a psychological horror-thriller which is getting significant interest from local and offshore talent & production companies and he hopes to get made in the Bay of Plenty.

Be Quiet can be viewed on YouTube and Vimeo and at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas USA-wide!

© Scoop Media

