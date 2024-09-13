Reclaiming Identity And Cultural Pride In Powerful New Documentary Series

Te Kawau ki Tai - The Story of a Waka is a new six-part documentary video series following the journey of the construction of a new waka taua for Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei named Te Kawau. The series releases on rnz.co.nz/waka and YouTube on Monday 16 September.

In the heart of Tāmaki Makaurau, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei begins a transformative journey to revive a cherished tradition - the construction of their new waka taua. For over two decades, the absence of this symbol of cultural pride has been keenly felt by the iwi, but now, their dream is set to become reality. Each episode delves into the history of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei with waka taua, and the meticulous process of crafting the new waka.

The journey also captures the emotional and cultural weight of reclaiming this integral part of their identity. Te Kawau ki Tai is a poignant series that illustrates how the restoration of this cultural icon serves as a beacon of resilience and a testament to their enduring cultural legacy on the Waitematā.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Chair Marama Royal says the building and launch of Te Kawau is a significant milestone for Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei.

"This is the first time in nearly a quarter of a century that Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei will have a ceremonial waka designed to showcase the deep connection to the moana and our rich sea voyaging narrative and reaffirm Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei as not only tangata whenua but also tangata moana."

RNZ Māori Commissioner Jana Te Nahu Owen says Te Kawau ki Tai is a beautiful documentary series illustrating the importance and significance of a new waka taua for iwi.

“The series follows the whole process from the swamp kauri rākau to the finished waka taua, we observe first-hand the mātauranga of the tohunga whakairo (master carver) right through to the preparation of the young kaihoe (paddlers) for the launch of Te Kawau ki Tai. It's a powerful story about reinforcing identity and reconnection with the traditions of our tūpuna."

"As Katera Maihi (Katz) says ‘We’ve been Tangata Whenua for a long time, now we can go and be Tangata Moana’."

Watch Te Kawau ki Tai from Monday 16 September on rnz.co.nz and YouTube. The series was produced by Aotearoa Media Collective and made with support from NZ On Air and Te Māngai Pāho, with thanks to Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei will take waka taua to the America's Cup in September

Te Kawau and a Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei rōpū will be in Barcelona to participate in the 37th America's Cup at the invitation of Emirates Team New Zealand (ETNZ). The Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust has been iwi manaaki for ETNZ for a number of years and have named their racing boats Te Aihe, Te Kākahi, Horonoku, Te Rehutai (2021 America’s Cup winner), and the most recent boat Taihoro, which was named and blessed in April.

Te Kawau and kaihoe crew will escort Taihoro and the ETNZ team from their base through the sheltered marina of the America’s Cup village each race day. In addition, the rōpū will participate in various cultural performances and ceremonial events whilst in Barcelona, with many of the team participating in both waka and haka activities.

Production credits

Sarah Hall, Producer/Director (Ngāti Ranginui)

Rewa Harriman, Producer/Director (Te Whakatōhea, Te Māhurehure, Ngāruahine)

Mihingarangi Forbes, Executive Producer (Ngāti Paoa, Ngāti Maniapoto)

Annabelle Lee-Mather, Executive Producer (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Kahungunu)

© Scoop Media