Salient Backs Kororā For Bird Of The Year: A Campaign To Support Wellington’s Little Blue Penguins

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 12:09 am
Press Release: Salient

Salient, Victoria University of Wellington’s student magazine, is rallying behind the kororā, or Little Blue Penguin, as their pick for Bird of the Year 2024. This year, the campaign has taken on a personal twist, with Salient editor Phoebe Robertson pledging to get a tattoo of VUWSA CEO Matthew Tucker and VUWSA President Marcail Parkinson dressed as kororā, holding hands, if the penguin wins.

The kororā, the world’s smallest penguin, has become a symbol of resilience and loyalty in New Zealand’s wildlife. With their distinctive slate-blue feathers and remarkable swimming abilities, these tiny yet tenacious birds are beloved by many. The Salient team, particularly inspired by Harriet and Nettle, the penguin couple at Wellington Zoo, is determined to give the kororā the recognition it deserves.

This year’s campaign is about more than just securing votes—it’s about raising awareness for the challenges kororā face. In partnership with Wellington City Council and the conservation group Places for Penguins, Salient is spotlighting the threats to the kororā’s survival, including habitat destruction and predation by introduced species. By voting for the kororā, supporters are helping to amplify the importance of protecting these vulnerable creatures.

The kororā is a familiar sight in Wellington, often spotted along the city’s waterfront. These encounters, though rare, leave a lasting impression, highlighting the need for continued conservation efforts. Harriet and Nettle, the zoo’s charismatic penguin duo, have become local icons, embodying the spirit of the kororā and the importance of safeguarding their future.

Wellington City Council has also thrown its support behind the kororā, urging residents and visitors alike to cast their vote. The council’s collaboration with Places for Penguins is focused on creating safe habitats to ensure the kororā can thrive despite the challenges they face.

Voting for Bird of the Year is open from 2 to 15 September 2024. Salient encourages everyone to visit the Forest & Bird website or scan the QR code available in their article to vote for the kororā. If the kororā emerges victorious, Phoebe Robertson’s tattoo will serve as a lasting tribute to the campaign and the unique spirit of Wellington’s community.

