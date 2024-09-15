Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

FIFA World Cup 26™ Oceania Qualifiers Pre-tournament Media Conference

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 10:50 pm
Press Release: Oceania Football Confederation

Media are invited to attended a pre-tournament media conference ahead of Round One of the FIFA World Cup 26™ Oceania Qualifiers in Apia, Samoa.

The conference will take place on Thursday, September 5th at 9:00am (local time) in the Conference Room at the Football Federation Samoa National Headquarters, in Tuanaimato, Apia.

Round One of the FIFA World Cup 26™ Oceania Qualifiers sees four nations compete to determine who will advance to the group stage, which begins in October.

Hosts Samoa are joined by American Samoa, Cook Islands and Tonga, with a place in Group B - alongside New Zealand, Tahiti and Vanuatu - up for grabs for the winner.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Oceania Football Confederation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 