FIFA World Cup 26™ Oceania Qualifiers Pre-tournament Media Conference

Media are invited to attended a pre-tournament media conference ahead of Round One of the FIFA World Cup 26™ Oceania Qualifiers in Apia, Samoa.

The conference will take place on Thursday, September 5th at 9:00am (local time) in the Conference Room at the Football Federation Samoa National Headquarters, in Tuanaimato, Apia.

Round One of the FIFA World Cup 26™ Oceania Qualifiers sees four nations compete to determine who will advance to the group stage, which begins in October.

Hosts Samoa are joined by American Samoa, Cook Islands and Tonga, with a place in Group B - alongside New Zealand, Tahiti and Vanuatu - up for grabs for the winner.

