ArtPara - Māpura Studios In Paris And On The World Stage

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 10:53 pm
Press Release: Mapura Studios

Two artists from Māpura Studios in Tāmaki Makaurau are representing Oceania in an exhibition in Paris in September.

Ululau Ama has three paintings and Matthew Allerby two painting in ArtPara – Shine Together, an annual exhibition for disabled artists from all over the world, held at the same time as the Paralympics.

David Dawson, a disabled artist born in Korea and living in Ōtautahi, will also be attending.

Eighty artists and twenty-seven countries in total will participate in the exhibition and it’s the first time Aotearoa New Zealand will be represented.

The exhibition will showcase the artistic prowess of painters with developmental disabilities at the OECD Headquarters, with the event “2024 Venez Illuminer ArtPara”, commemorating the Paris Paralympics.

Māpura Studios was the only New Zealand disability organisation that was invited to participate in the show.

Māpura Studios’ Director, Diana McPherson, will present a paper to the world disability leaders forum as part of ArtPara. Her talk will be on the subject of disability arts in New Zealand. Her goal is to open doors for our disabled artists on the world stage.

This is a wonderful opportunity for Māpura Studios, their artists, and the future of disability art in Aotearoa.

ArtPara – Shine Together will be at the OECD Headquarters Gallery, Paris.

The ArtPara exhibition “Venez Illuminer”: 2nd - 11th September

Opening ceremony: 2nd September

ArtPara Forum: 3rd September

Māpura Studios is an inclusive art space formed in 2000 with a focus on supporting artists from the disability community.

www.mapurastudios.org.nz

© Scoop Media

